More than two decades after first finding fame as the frontwoman of Killing Heidi, Ella Hooper says country Victoria is once again calling her home.

Performing at the North Eastern Hotel’s side studio on Sunday evening in front of over sixty locals in a packed room, Hooper mixed new material, familiar stories, and plenty of humour while revealing she is actively planning a return to regional life.

"I love going bush with my friends. I live in the city, technically, but not for long," she told the audience.

The performance previewed songs from her upcoming album Overnight Success, including the deeply personal new song When the Sh*t Went Down.

The night gave an insight into a very different phase of Hooper's life and career from the one many Australians remember from the late 1990s and early 2000s, with the singer-songwriter now fully embracing country and Americana music.

Her supporting acts on Sunday were the enigmatic and popular Ellen James and newcomer Murdoch Smith in his second 'real gig' outside of pub open mic nights or school concerts.

Speaking with The Euroa Gazette after the show, Hooper acknowledged many Australians still associated her with her teenage years in Killing Heidi, but said she increasingly felt audiences were embracing the artist she has become.

"There is that girl and you can see all of our memories," she said.

"But there's this woman as well.

"I think she's coming up the rear, ready to steal the limelight somewhat.

"To me, that's very exciting, because a performer who's had success will probably always be a little bit like, 'ah, that's not all I am, you know'.

"But of course, I'm always grateful to have had any success at all."

Hooper is currently releasing a string of preview singles ahead of the album's official launch in October.

She also spoke openly about growing older, finding perspective, and the role creativity plays in helping people make sense of life's challenges.

"Growing up is hard to do, but it's a lot easier if you get to sing about it," she said.

"I encourage everyone to have an art practice of any kind.

"If it's bloody finger painting, if it's yarn bombing, if it's potpourri, just get those feelings out.

"It's definitely the only reason I'm only half crazy."

Hooper also reflected on the different outlook she feels country communities often bring to life.

"Sometimes when I'm in the city I notice people are mad at you, so angry, so bitter," she said.

"This little country bumpkin has never quite turned down the sunshine and this is not an act, this is how I am.

"There's not really a deep, dark, horrible underbelly to this.

"It's just this, all the time."

The singer described her new record as a labour of love, having travelled repeatedly to Nashville during the past two and a half years to complete the project.

"I've spent the farm recording this, I've lost my mind twice," she joked.

She also said the project had demanded a willingness to take a firm hand with what she calls 'the granular stuff' of recording and to trust her own instincts if a production team needed replacing.

"It was a case of me having to grow up," she said.

"You can't be everyone's friend all the time if you're also the boss."

Among the new songs performed on Sunday from her time in the US was Cowboy Man.

"Yes, I've been recording in Nashville and yes, I wanted that Nashville sound," she said.

"This song is about the other sort of side-car reason I've been going to Nashville, a little bit of husband research.

"Hey, you can't blame me - we've all watched Yellowstone.

"Cowboys are sexy."

The new album is due for release on 2 October, with Hooper set to embark on a national tour later this year.

Murdoch enjoying the ride

Supporting a performer of Ella Hooper's stature could be an intimidating prospect, but local singer-songwriter Murdoch Smith said the experience quickly became enjoyable once he stepped on stage.

"It feels great to get out there to play new crowds and to play for Ella too. She is unreal now with her new country songs," he said.

Smith said Hooper's new material carried significant musical pedigree, highlighting the calibre of musicians involved in her forthcoming album.

"In her song credits on her album, she's got some big Nashville names, like Dan Dugmore, one of the world's best pedal steel guitarists," he said.

While admitting there were some pre-show nerves, Smith said connecting with audiences soon put him at ease.

"Obviously it's a nerve-wracking experience supporting an artist as notable as Ella when I first have to get up there," he said.

"But when I'm there and you meet all the people, all of that goes away."

Hooper herself reserved special praise for the young local musician, saying she loved seeing talented country musicians emerge from regional communities and that Smith's passion and dedication set him apart.

"He has all the ingredients of a superstar performer and he's a lovely kid as well," she said.

"He's got it. He's got it. It's just a matter of time."

