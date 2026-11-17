For a generation of Australians, Sunday at 6 pm meant one thing: Countdown on ABC-TV. This November, the music, memories, and unmistakable energy of the iconic TV show are coming to Euroa for a live concert, celebrating the songs that filled lounge rooms across the country. Presented by the Rotary Club of Euroa, The Countdown Years – Live on Stage will take place at Euroa Memorial Oval on Saturday 21 November from 5pm. The fundraiser will raise money to support a freestanding digital community notice board for Binney Street. Audiences can look forward to a two-hour musical tribute featuring six performers, three lead vocalists, and special guest Tottie Goldsmith of The Chantoozies. A recorded introduction by original Countdown host Gavin Wood will set the scene, while original video clips play alongside live performances of hits associated with artists that include INXS, The Angels, Men at Work, John Paul Young, Pseudo Echo, Dragon, Mondo Rock, Mental as Anything, AC/DC, Blondie, ABBA, Cyndi Lauper, and more. The show also features Silverfox, who have performed with Jimmy Barnes and Billy Ocean. Created by iconic music presenter Molly Meldrum and ABC-TV producers, Countdown aired from 1974 to 1987 and helped bring Australian and international music into homes around the country. Saturday's concert is a chance to relive that era, and enjoy a great night out while supporting a community project. The show opens at 5pm and concludes at 11pm. Tickets are $55 or $175 for a group of four, and children under 13 are free. Euroa Cricket Club will run a bar, and Euroa Girl Guides will serve up the barbecue. The Rotary Club of Euroa thanks its sponsors and supporters: Euroa Hotel (Middle Pub), Strathbogie Shire Council, Euroa Memorial Oval, and Yarrawood Yarra Valley Wines. Tickets can be booked at trybooking.com/DOQWK, or scan the event QR code.