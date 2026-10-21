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Council unites with Haines, condemns violence

<p>SIGN OF SOLIDARITY: Councillors unanimously voted to condemn violence and intimidation, support Helen Haines, her family and staff, recognise those who helped during the incident, and affirm Wangaratta\\u2019s commitment to a safe, welcoming community. PHOTO: Steve Kelly</p>\\n
<p>SIGN OF SOLIDARITY: Councillors unanimously voted to condemn violence and intimidation, support Helen Haines, her family and staff, recognise those who helped during the incident, and affirm Wangaratta\\u2019s commitment to a safe, welcoming community. PHOTO: Steve Kelly</p>\\n

SIGN OF SOLIDARITY: Councillors unanimously voted to condemn violence and intimidation, support Helen Haines, her family and staff, recognise those who helped during the incident, and affirm Wangaratta’s commitment to a safe, welcoming community. PHOTO: Steve Kelly

Community courage and compassion recognised as Wangaratta calls for mutual care.
Steve Kelly
October 21, 2026 • 03:00
Updated, October 21, 2026 • 03:18

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