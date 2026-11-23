Strathbogie Shire Council is inviting residents to have their say on its draft Municipal Recovery Plan, which will guide recovery efforts following the Longwood Berrys Lane Fire of January 2026. The plan outlines priorities and actions for council, government agencies and community organisations as recovery work continues across fire-affected areas. Strathbogie Shire Mayor Scott Jeffery said the document identified both short and long-term priorities, including community wellbeing, infrastructure rebuilding, support for local businesses and agriculture, environmental restoration, and future resilience. "Recovery is a long journey, and we know that individuals, families and communities are all at different stages," Cr Jeffery said. "While significant progress has been made since the fires, there is still much work ahead of us." The draft plan has been informed by bushfire impact data and consultation with recovery support agencies and Community Recovery Committees. It is also aligned with the National Principles for Disaster Recovery, recognising the importance of community-led and community-centred recovery. Cr Jeffery said the plan was designed to provide a clear roadmap for the months and years ahead. "This plan provides a clear direction for the months and years ahead, identifying what needs to be done, who is responsible and how we can continue working together to support our communities," he said. He said recovery remained a shared responsibility between all levels of government, recovery agencies, and local communities. "Our communities have demonstrated incredible resilience and determination over the past year, and their local knowledge and lived experiences are essential in guiding what comes next," Cr Jeffery said. "We want to hear from residents, particularly those directly impacted by the fires, about whether the plan reflects their recovery needs and priorities and if there are any gaps we need to address." Residents can review the draft plan and provide feedback through Share Strathbogie at share.strathbogie.vic.gov.au or at the Recovery Hub, 34 Railway Street, Euroa. The exhibition period closes on 16 December, with the final Municipal Recovery Plan expected to be presented to council for adoption in February 2027.