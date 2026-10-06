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Cookie craze rises as show season arrives

<p>CHOOSE YOUR LANE: Google search suggests the more unique cakes could well be the winners. PHOTO: Lorraine Mawson</p>\\n
<p>CHOOSE YOUR LANE: Google search suggests the more unique cakes could well be the winners. PHOTO: Lorraine Mawson</p>\\n

CHOOSE YOUR LANE: Google search suggests the more unique cakes could well be the winners. PHOTO: Lorraine Mawson

Maybe not running with with crowd is the secret to baking success
October 6, 2026 • 12:00
Updated, October 6, 2026 • 12:40

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