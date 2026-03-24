No regional newspaper can pass up on a cat story.

The story of Collie the Ragdoll from Gooram, however, had crowds forming in Binney Street on Friday 13 March as word got around that after nine weeks the resilient puss' had shown up for his owner Leanne Waters.

"After posting on Facebook about Collie, I had so many people ask after him," Ms Waters said.

"I mean, nine weeks since the fires, that's something.

"I went into Burtons' supermarket and Deb behind the checkout asked after him, so I went and collected him from the car.

"And then there were lots of people coming up, kissing him, and crying, and then I took him to see Lorraine (Mawson) at the newsagents and there were lots of pats on the way and then we went over to see Steph (Swift) at Thomson's and a couple there started crying.

"He's a famous little boy now."

'Collie' is short for Collingwood, and the theme continues with Ms Waters' other cats, before it gets musical.

She said another cat Billy (named for Euroa/Collingwood star Jamie 'Billy' Elliot) did the wrong thing by going back into the house, and has been lost.

Still missing is Duffo (after flamboyant cabaret singer Jeff Duff), one of two farm cats, the other one, Elton (John), surviving and still coming out when Ms Waters visits with food.

"Elton - like most farm cats - comes near but not too close," she said.

"And the first time I was allowed back onto the property was when 14-year-old Elvis (guess) wandered out of the shed and came smooching over.

"He hadn't had food for a week."

Ms Waters managed to evacuate the property with just one cat, Roro (short for Euroa), under her arm.

Since then, the online response to the story has had social media running hot, with over 2400 likes-and-loves, 42 shares, and over 80 comments on Facebook.

"That's without reading the replies," she said.

It was evident that Collie had found sustenance over the nine weeks, be it from Ms Waters' food deliveries when she was absent or from elsewhere.

"He came back so healthy, you wouldn't even know he was missing.

"He didn't even have dirt in his fur."

One last pet in the story is Ms Waters' German Shepherd, named Indy (after no one), who has reunited with Collie with glee.

"They always get on extremely well with each other."

Since finding Collie, Ms Waters' message to other people who have lost their pets has been persistent.

"My thing is more about encouraging people to not give up.

"Yes I found him but for goodness sake, don't give up yet."