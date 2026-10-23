Social media
Home page>News>COME ON DOWN
By car, by horse, by bike...any way you can

COME ON DOWN

<p>TICKET TO RIDE: Richard Naughton did not need to give parking instructions to Ella when she arrived on her bicycle this morning at the Euroa Ag\\' Show. PHOTO: Andy Wilson</p>\\n
<p>TICKET TO RIDE: Richard Naughton did not need to give parking instructions to Ella when she arrived on her bicycle this morning at the Euroa Ag\\' Show. PHOTO: Andy Wilson</p>\\n

TICKET TO RIDE: Richard Naughton did not need to give parking instructions to Ella when she arrived on her bicycle this morning at the Euroa Ag' Show. PHOTO: Andy Wilson

Show gates open nice and early as Ella peddles in
Andy Wilson
October 23, 2026 • 01:00
Updated, October 23, 2026 • 10:25

Subscription required to continue reading this article

OTHER ARTICLES