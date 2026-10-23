COME ON DOWN

Gates opened at 6am today for the Euroa Agricultural Show, and what better start to the weekend could there be for Euroa's Ella who peddled up to begin the fun? And who better to greet her at the gate but a piece of Gate three's history in Richard Naughton? Mr Naughton has been operating the same Boundary North gate (the 'horse gate' at the showgrounds' rear) for fifty years. Accompanied by Les Vearing and Jack O'Farrell, Mr Naughton was in fine spirits, his charming ever-present smile greeting bleary-eyed drivers towing horse floats - some with immaculate hair - who are competing both today and tomorrow. But it's more than just horses. The usual fare of sheep dog trials, sheep shearing, live music, a snake handler, showbags, sideshow rides, more showbags, and in the pavilion there is a record number of entries into the dozens of categories of local cooking, growing, sewing, crafting, and more. And more showbags. There's a few parades and competitions on the stage, and returning this year are the cattle. There's something for everyone, so if you have not been to the show in a while, trundle on down by car, by horse or on your bike - there's plenty of parking - entry fees are modest and if you bother to go to the furthest gate, well actually Richard would have knocked off and knocked up his fifty-first consecutive stint literally 'opening the show' and by now have tucked into a good coffee and some fairy floss, no doubt. Odds on, he'll be visiting the showbag stand. Get to the 2026 Euroa Agricultural Show today, then come back tomorrow to watch the horses continue competing and many more dog trials.