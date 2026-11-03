Closer paediatric care coming for local families

Families across the Strathbogie Shire will soon have access to specialist paediatric services closer to home, with a new monthly clinic set to begin at Seymour Health on Friday 6 November. The service, to be delivered by Northern Health specialists from Seymour Health's campus, is expected to provide a welcome alternative for many families who currently travel to Shepparton, Wangaratta, or Melbourne for appointments. Seymour Health director of clinical services Anne Daley said the service was one of the first local benefits to emerge from Victoria's new health service arrangements. "It's something that has become available to us through the new local health service networks," Ms Daley said. "We're now part of the North Metro Mitchell Local Health Service Network with Austin Health, Northern Health, and Mercy Hospital for Women. "This opportunity is fantastic for us because paediatric specialists, as you are probably aware, are really difficult to get appointments for." Ms Daley said families often faced long waits and lengthy travel times to access specialist care. "If you get appointments, you have to travel for miles and have to wait for ages," she said. "So it's great for our local community to be able to have this." Although based at Seymour Health, the clinic will be operated by Northern Health, with referrals handled through Northern's existing systems. The service will initially run from two consulting rooms, one day per month, with Northern Health to assess demand as the program develops. "Northern had a look at their referrals and the catchment of their referrals and where they're coming from," Ms Daley said. "To start, they feel they have enough for the consultant and the registrar who'll be doing the clinic." While the exact catchment will be determined by Northern Health, Ms Daley said referrals could come from areas including Strathbogie and Murrindindi Shires. She believes demand is likely to grow once families become aware of the service. The benefits of regional access to specialist healthcare are also personal for Ms Daley. "When my daughter was growing up, we needed paediatric services and we had to travel to Melbourne fairly frequently," she said. "If there's something locally, it's a lot easier for people. "Parents are juggling all sorts of things these days." Ms Daley said the service would be publicly funded through Medicare and represented an important healthcare option for growing regional communities. Northern Health has already begun engaging with local GP clinics, which will provide referrals for eligible patients. The clinic will initially be staffed by a consultant paediatrician and registrar from Northern Health, supported by Seymour Health administrative staff. Ms Daley said the launch was just the beginning. "We're always looking for opportunities to increase our consultancy services here because for our local community it's so important not to have to travel to Melbourne."