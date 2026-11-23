Former students of Euroa High School's class of 1976 proved that half a century is no obstacle to friendship when about 40 classmates and partners gathered at the Seven Creeks Hotel for their 50-year reunion. The gathering on Saturday 14 November, organised by former students including Maree Willis and Bill Hotchkiss, attracted classmates from near and far, many of whom had not seen one another for years. Despite the passage of time, Ms Willis said the evening quickly settled into easy conversation. "The night really worked well because there were no cliquey little groups," she said. "We all mingled and enjoyed hearing what everyone was up to now." For Ms Willis, one of the unexpected advantages of a 50-year reunion was that nobody felt the need to impress anyone. "This group of oldies had already seen us at our worst - pimples, cold sores, scraped knees, very bad fashion choices, and dreadful haircuts," she said. "Therefore we could just relax and enjoy each other." The reunion followed earlier gatherings marking 20 and 40 years since graduation, with attendees already looking ahead to doing it all again in five years. One of the night's highlights came with a surprise appearance of Santa Claus, reviving memories from the group's school days. Unfortunately, Mr Hotchkiss had just stepped at and missed the visit, and just as unluckily returned after Santa left. The surprise also prompted, at Santa's insistence, a striking up of the old Euroa High School chant, which many remembered from a train journey to Yea for school swimming sports in 1971. "Yes, there once was a railway line to do such a trip," Ms Willis said. It was clear that while hairstyles, fashion, and life circumstances may have changed over five decades, old friendships remained remarkably easy to pick up where they left off. The chant lives on One of the reunion's more unexpected moments came courtesy of a surprise visit from Santa, who had former students reciting a school chant many had not heard in decades. The chant was remembered from a Euroa High School train trip to Yea for swimming sports in 1971: One, two, three, four, Who do you think we barrack for? Five, six, seven, eight, Who do you think we appreciate? E - U - R - O - A EUROA!