Strathbogie Shire Council has awarded a contract for the demolition and removal of Chinaman’s Bridge, addressing long-standing safety and environmental concerns linked to the deteriorating structure.

Following a tender process, West Pacific Group was identified as the highest-ranked tenderer and awarded the contract.

Structural assessments have confirmed the historic timber bridge has deteriorated beyond repair and presents significant safety and environmental risks.

Council has secured a Heritage Victoria permit, allowing works to proceed under strict conditions.

The project includes demolition and removal of the bridge, preservation of identified heritage features, and rehabilitation of the surrounding riverbank.

Strathbogie Shire Mayor Scott Jeffery said the decision follows years of investigation into the structure’s future.

“While Council recognises the bridge’s historical significance, expert assessments have confirmed it can no longer be safely maintained,” he said.

“This project will remove an unsafe structure, protect the environment and preserve important elements of the bridge’s history.”

The works are funded through the Council Flood Support Fund, with Strathbogie Shire Council receiving $1.31 million (excluding GST) for the project.

Works are due to begin in July and are expected to be completed by summer.

For more information visit strathbogie.vic.gov.au or call 1800 065 993.