Cemetery history honours generations of volunteers

For most people, a cemetery is a place they visit only occasionally, but for Euroa's Marc Stevens, it is a place that tells the story of a community, a story that in itself is something he wants to share. Marc has recently completed and published Euroa Public Cemetery Trust 1856-2026, a book documenting the history of the trust and recognising the people who have managed and maintained the cemetery since Euroa's earliest days. "I have written this to honour all of the people who have given their time to manage and maintain the cemetery since the beginning of settlement in Euroa to the present day," Marc said. While the subject matter may appear niche at first glance, Marc sees the project as part of a much broader local story. "I want people to know about the history of our beautiful town, Euroa," he said. "This book is all about local history." The 50-page publication represents a significant research effort, with Marc devoting countless hours tracking down photographs and historical records. "The book is not huge, it has 50 pages, but I am extremely happy with what's in it," Marc said. "A lot of effort has been put into gathering photos of the early trust members who were pioneers of our town." Photographs of five of the six founding trust members from 1856 is a key highlight and testament to the work involved to find such rare pictures. "I have been fortunate enough to hunt them down. "There are also some very old photos of the cemetery in the book." Marc said one of the most important aspects of the publication was ensuring the contributions of volunteers were recognised. "One of the great things about this book is that every individual who has been part of the Euroa Cemetery Trust for the past 170 years is acknowledged," he said. More than a book about headstones and records, the publication serves as a tribute to generations of local residents who have quietly contributed to one of Euroa's oldest institutions. Copies of Euroa Public Cemetery Trust 1856-2026 are available for $25. Marc can be contacted on 5795 1971 for further information.