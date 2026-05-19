Euroa’s signature Show & Shine event has been placed on hold for at least 12 months after organisers failed to form a new committee.

Despite strong attendance at a recent meeting of members and community groups, no executive could be appointed to run the event.

Outgoing committee president Donna Carroll said the outcome was frustrating and 'extremely disappointing'.

She said the lack of a committee meant no progress could be made, despite the number of opinions and recommendations that were voiced at the event's second AGM on Wednesday 6 May.

“With no committee, we voted to place the event into guardianship for 12 months," Mrs Carroll said in a statement.

"(We will) reconvene in February 2027 to see if there is interest from either Euroans, car clubs, community groups, or private event managers to take on the running of the show.”

During the interim period Mrs Carroll, Angela Berry, and Paul Anderson will oversee administration and compliance to ensure probity, and will respond to any interest from outside parties.

The Show & Shine is held every October and has become one of Euroa’s major annual events, attracting entrants and visitors from across the region and beyond.

The caretaker group will also meet on a limited basis to monitor finances, maintain the event’s website and social media presence, review ongoing commitments, and ensure regulatory requirements continue to be met while the event is in hiatus.

Mrs Carroll said the loss of the event, even temporarily, would be felt by the town.

“The community of Euroa and the wider Australian community was richer for this event, and (is) now poorer for the lack of it.”

She said there was still hope the Show & Shine could return under new leadership.