A council surplus of over $2m during the next financial year continues to be expected after public feedback.

Strathbogie Shire Council has adopted its 2026–27 Budget, with a focus on maintaining essential services, renewing infrastructure, and ensuring long-term financial sustainability amid ongoing economic pressure.

The budget was formally adopted following a period of community consultation.

Strathbogie Shire Mayor Scott Jeffery said the document reflected a careful balance between community needs and financial responsibility.

“Cost of living pressures continue to impact our community, and council is not immune to these challenges,” he said.

“Rising costs for materials, fuel and labour, increased inflation, and the ongoing impacts of natural disasters continue to place significant pressure on council’s finances.

“This Budget makes responsible decisions to ensure we continue delivering essential services while investing in the infrastructure our communities rely on.”

The 2026–27 Budget forecasts an underlying operating surplus of $2.007 million and aligns with council’s financial management commitments under the Council Plan 2025–29.

Council said the surplus would help fund capital works, support medium-term financial stability, rebuild cash reserves amid recovery funding gaps, and allow for co-contributions toward future grant opportunities.

As part of the process, more than 80 services and all projects were reviewed to identify efficiencies, cost savings, and opportunities to maximise the use of ratepayer funding.

The budget includes a 2.75 per cent increase in the average rate per property, in line with the Victorian Government’s Fair Go Rates system.

Cr Jeffery said council had worked to balance ratepayer impact with the need to maintain key infrastructure and services.

“Roads, bridges, buildings, community facilities, sporting facilities, and open spaces are at the heart of a thriving community,” he said.

“We have made a deliberate decision to focus on core services and infrastructure that provide the greatest benefit for our residents.”

The budget also acknowledges the ongoing financial impact of natural disasters, including floods, drought, and the January 2026 Longwood fire.

Council said it continues to advocate to state and federal governments for long-term recovery funding, with uncertainty around future support reflected in the budget.

Cr Jeffery thanked community members for their input during the consultation process.

“Community feedback plays an important role in helping council understand local priorities,” he said.

“Delivering a sustainable future for Strathbogie Shire remains our priority, and this budget reflects the careful decisions required to support our community now and into the future.”

The adopted Budget 2026–27 and Fees and Charges 2026–27 will be available on council’s website.

For more information visit strathbogie.vic.gov.au or call 1800 065 993.