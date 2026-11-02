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BlazeAid in holiday visa coup

<p>COFFEE AND A COUP: BlazeAid volunteer Ian Barnes takes a break at the Creightons Creek camp. The organisation says new priority visa processing for eligible working holiday makers will help keep volunteers flowing into disaster recovery projects. PHOTO: Andy Wilson</p>\\n
<p>COFFEE AND A COUP: BlazeAid volunteer Ian Barnes takes a break at the Creightons Creek camp. The organisation says new priority visa processing for eligible working holiday makers will help keep volunteers flowing into disaster recovery projects. PHOTO: Andy Wilson</p>\\n

COFFEE AND A COUP: BlazeAid volunteer Ian Barnes takes a break at the Creightons Creek camp. The organisation says new priority visa processing for eligible working holiday makers will help keep volunteers flowing into disaster recovery projects. PHOTO: Andy Wilson

Volunteers will receive priority processing under new arrangements
Andy Wilson
November 2, 2026 • 01:00
Updated, November 4, 2026 • 02:55

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