BlazeAid in holiday visa coup

Disaster recovery charity BlazeAid has secured a significant win for volunteer recruitment, with working holiday makers now eligible for priority visa processing if they volunteer through the organisation. BlazeAid CEO Melissa Jones said the arrangement would help ensure rural recovery efforts continue to attract volunteers, particularly during the difficult winter months when local support can be harder to find. Under the agreement, eligible backpackers volunteering with BlazeAid can receive priority processing when applying for up to their third working holiday visa. "In the past, they would have had to put in their visa applications as per normal," Ms Jones said. "However, if they choose to volunteer with BlazeAid, it's an additional support when applying for their first, second and third working holiday visas. "It just means that if they volunteer through BlazeAid, they have priority if their application is eligible." Ms Jones said BlazeAid had lobbied strongly to ensure disaster recovery volunteering remained attractive under changing visa arrangements. "What we really wanted was for disaster recovery volunteering to remain workable and sufficiently attractive under these new arrangements," she said. "We were worried that if it wasn't going to be attractive, then working holiday visa holders would go to paid work because there was no incentive for them to volunteer." The change is particularly important for BlazeAid, which relies heavily on international volunteers to help rebuild fencing and infrastructure after natural disasters. Ms Jones said between 90 and 95 per cent of recovery work across Australia was completed by volunteers. "In the winter, when it's really tough, and as you know, we don't stop until the work's done, it's really hard getting volunteers through those winter months," she said. "Working holiday visa makers have really propped us up there. "They have since 2020, when we first got this arrangement across the line." The announcement comes as volunteers continue operating out from Creightons Creek, where volunteers remain busy helping landholders recover from this year's fires and storms, and where the list of properties yet to be visited has swelled with the closing of the Alexandra/Merton camp last week. Despite entering another bushfire season, Ms Jones said BlazeAid was still completing recovery projects from earlier disasters. "Everything is good. It's very busy though," she said. "As you know, we haven't finished our work this year before the season has begun." $1m for fire preparation: https://www.euroagazette.com.au/news/1m-to-help-farmers-prepare-for-fire-season-sbp5rlgd