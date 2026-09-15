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BlazeAid gets some driving support

<p>ON THE ROAD TO RECOVERY: Representatives from BlazeAid and Isuzu gather with the newly donated four-wheel-drive truck, which will help support recovery operations and volunteers working in disaster-affected communities across Australia. PHOTO: Andy Wilson</p>\\n
<p>ON THE ROAD TO RECOVERY: Representatives from BlazeAid and Isuzu gather with the newly donated four-wheel-drive truck, which will help support recovery operations and volunteers working in disaster-affected communities across Australia. PHOTO: Andy Wilson</p>\\n

ON THE ROAD TO RECOVERY: Representatives from BlazeAid and Isuzu gather with the newly donated four-wheel-drive truck, which will help support recovery operations and volunteers working in disaster-affected communities across Australia. PHOTO: Andy Wilson

Donors make the organisation's work possible
Andy Wilson
September 15, 2026 • 02:00
Updated, September 17, 2026 • 04:55

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