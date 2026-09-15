BlazeAid gets some driving support

What began with the donation of a generator has grown into a partnership helping disaster-affected communities across Australia rebuild after fires, floods, and cyclones. At the end of August, Isuzu presented BlazeAid with a brand-new four-wheel-drive truck valued at about $120,000 – the latest contribution in a relationship that has steadily expanded over recent years. The vehicle joins two other Isuzu trucks already operating within the BlazeAid network and will support volunteers working on recovery projects around the country. BlazeAid CEO Melissa Jones said support from companies and individual donors alike made the organisation's work possible. "Two-thirds of our funding comes from mum-and-dad donations," Ms Jones said. "We've let our reputation speak for itself and we've been very lucky." BlazeAid has operated over 200 base camps across Australia since its establishment following the 2009 Black Saturday bushfires. Today, volunteers continue rebuilding fences and helping communities recover from natural disasters across the country. "It costs us about $5000 a week to run a base camp," Ms Jones said. "Every single dollar that's donated helps honour the donated dollars that came before it." David Sant from Isuzu financial services Australia said the company was proud to support BlazeAid's work. "We just wanted to support a not-for-profit organisation," Mr Sant said. "This is our second or third truck we've arranged for them. "It's brand new, only registered yesterday." Mr Sant said the arrangement provided BlazeAid with long-term use of the vehicle while Isuzu continued to cover registration, insurance, and support costs. The partnership has a personal connection for David Kirsanovs, who works in business support, sustainability, and compliance for Isuzu. Mr Kirsanovs' family has deep roots in the Euroa district stretching back to the late nineteenth century, with connections to Avenel, Longwood, and Loxley. "My father introduced me to BlazeAid about five years ago after the fires around Raglan and explained what they were doing in his local community," he said. That introduction led to the donation of a generator capable of powering a volunteer camp. "Organically, from one generator, we're now in a position where we've got three of these dual-cab trucks and a fleet of generators helping communities around Australia," he said. "It's been an amazing way to give back." For BlazeAid, the truck represents another practical tool. For Isuzu, it is a chance to support an organisation whose volunteers continue turning up wherever disaster strikes.