The Strathbogie Shire Council has welcomed the findings of the parliamentary inquiry into Victoria's 2026 summer fires, but is maintaining a strong call for further recovery funding.

Shire CEO Rachelle Quattrocchi said many of the report's recommendations reflected issues repeatedly raised by the municipality since January,

In a statement to this masthead, Ms Quattrocchi said the inquiry's 80 recommendations addressed a number of concerns highlighted by council, including vegetation management, reliable power supply, disaster funding arrangements, planning and building support, and rates relief for fire-affected residents.

She said the report provided an opportunity for future planning.

"It is important all levels of government review their response and learn from that experience, so we are better placed to respond to the next disaster," Ms Quattrocchi said.

She also said significant challenges remained for fire-affected communities across the shire and that council would continue to advocate for additional recovery funding, with concerns that existing support would not meet long-term community needs.

"Disaster recovery support must be proportionate to the scale and complexity of impact," Ms Quattrocchi said.

"Another fire season is just four months away but bushfire-impacted residents in Strathbogie Shire are still struggling to get their properties cleaned-up and battling to get access to temporary accommodation on their blocks."

Council is still seeking three years of rates relief for affected properties and a decision on waiving the Emergency Services Volunteers Fund levy.

"This level of rates relief is beyond the capacity of small rural councils to provide."

Ms Quattrocchi said the shire had received $1.53 million from the state's Community Recovery Officers and Recovery Hubs program but warned that recovery was expected to continue for years.

Council estimates it faces a $2.8 million recovery funding shortfall, in addition to an estimated $12.9 million in infrastructure repairs, upgrades and resilience projects.

Ms Quattrocchi also said the shire had invited new Premier Ben Carroll to visit bushfire-affected communities.

"We look forward to discussing with him how Victoria can better respond to disasters and support communities into the future," she said.