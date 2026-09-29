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Beyond the nest box

<p>BUILDING RECOVERY: Bushfire Recovery Alliance volunteers Janet Hagen, Allison Trethowan, and Angela Berry are helping lead a community effort to construct up to 1000 nest boxes for wildlife displaced by the Longwood-Berrys Lane bushfires. The project is bringing together schools, men\\'s sheds, businesses, and volunteers, while also helping residents work through what organisers describe as \\'ecological grief\\' following the loss of landscape caused by the fires. PHOTO: Andy Wilson</p>\\n
<p>BUILDING RECOVERY: Bushfire Recovery Alliance volunteers Janet Hagen, Allison Trethowan, and Angela Berry are helping lead a community effort to construct up to 1000 nest boxes for wildlife displaced by the Longwood-Berrys Lane bushfires. The project is bringing together schools, men\\'s sheds, businesses, and volunteers, while also helping residents work through what organisers describe as \\'ecological grief\\' following the loss of landscape caused by the fires. PHOTO: Andy Wilson</p>\\n

BUILDING RECOVERY: Bushfire Recovery Alliance volunteers Janet Hagen, Allison Trethowan, and Angela Berry are helping lead a community effort to construct up to 1000 nest boxes for wildlife displaced by the Longwood-Berrys Lane bushfires. The project is bringing together schools, men's sheds, businesses, and volunteers, while also helping residents work through what organisers describe as 'ecological grief' following the loss of landscape caused by the fires. PHOTO: Andy Wilson

Homes for gliders, healing for people
September 29, 2026 • 03:00

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