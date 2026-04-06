Community talks this week will feature international expert in child, youth, and adult trauma, Bernd Ruf.

Bernd is an internationally respected humanitarian educator who works in crisis settings around the world and was also in Australia with Emergency Pedagogy Without Borders in December/January, when we supported children, young people, and adults impacted by the Bondi attack on 14 December.

He co-founded the Parzival Centre and Emergency Pedagogy Without Borders – International, supporting children and communities affected by trauma, war, disasters, and violence, restoring resilience, safety, and human dignity worldwide.

He has been invited again to work alongside our Australian team in your community, given the depth of his experience and the relevance of this stage of recovery.

At present, there is very limited support in Australia specifically focused on children and young people—and therefore families and communities—in the immediate aftermath of disaster.

This is where Emergency Pedagogy plays a vital role.

The first six months following a traumatic event are widely recognised as a critical window, but with the right support, it is possible to stabilise and reduce the likelihood of longer-term impacts such as PTSD and ongoing neurological stress responses.

Beyond this period, recovery often becomes more complex and requires more intensive intervention.

Our work focuses on supporting the whole community, recognising that healing does not happen in isolation.

Through trauma-informed workshops, we aim to restore a sense of safety, connection and inner stability for children, adults and families.

Alongside this, we offer community talks to help people better understand trauma and how to support recovery in practical, everyday ways.

Register via info@emergencypedagogy.org.au

Session details:

Mansfield Steiner School Wednesday 8 April 7-9pm

91 Highett St Mansfield

Ruffy Hall 9 April 7-9pm

Ruffy Hall (for professionals) 10 April 6-8pm

3 Nolans Rd, Ruffy VIC