Nagambie strengthened its premiership credentials with a ruthless 300-point demolition of Violet Town in Round 13 of the KDFNL on Sunday, while Longwood produced almost one of the most remarkable comebacks of the season to fall to Undera by a single point.

The Lakers remain entrenched in the top two after an emphatic 47.18 (300) to 0.1 (1) victory over the Towners, with spearhead Tom Barnes delivering one of the performances of the season by booting an incredible 23 goals.

Barnes was unstoppable inside forward 50, with Kobi Maynard and Lucas McKinnon providing excellent support with four majors each as Nagambie piled on goals throughout all four quarters.

Despite the lopsided scoreboard, coach Anthony Haysom was most pleased with his side's ability to maintain its intensity from the opening bounce until the final siren.

"The way we put four quarters together was probably the most pleasing," he said.

"In the past we would have fallen into the trap of taking the foot off."

He said Barnes' influence extended well beyond the scoreboard, taking his goal-kicking tally to a massive 81.

"Tom gives us a real target forward and around the ground.

"His work rate and marking ability were a standout on the weekend."

Haysom believes a demanding month against quality opposition has prepared his side well for the run towards finals.

"Our last month of footy has been solid, having played Murchison-Toolamba and Lancaster, along with a couple of lower ranked sides, has given us a chance to see where some weak points are in our system and our personnel."

The Lakers sit atop the ladder with an imposing 11-to-1 record and a massive percentage of 432.44, but Haysom insists there is still more to learn in his group.

"There are still plenty of areas for improvement, all of which we train throughout the week.

"These are areas that aren't tested weekly on game day."

Nagambie is set to become even stronger, with four players expected to return this week and key contributors Jono Moore and Luke Duffy closing in on comebacks later in the home-and-away season.

"Our biggest strength is our depth and I believe any good side is only as good as its weakest link," he said.

"There are a core group of players under 21 in our senior side and they all have the potential to do great things for our club."

While Nagambie celebrated another dominant win, Longwood fell heartbreakingly short against Undera, going down by just one point in one of the games of the round.

After trailing by 37 points at quarter time and still facing a significant deficit during the second quarter, the Redlegs mounted a spirited fightback before narrowly falling 14.8 (92) to 13.13 (91).

Undera looked in complete control early after booting 7.2 in the opening term while restricting Longwood to just 1.1.

To their credit, the Redlegs refused to surrender, lifting their pressure around the contest and steadily working their way back into the game.

Longwood challenged all afternoon and produced a strong finish, but ultimately fell agonisingly short of completing the comeback.

William Pointer and Zac Tranter each kicked two goals for Longwood, while Jordan Formosa, Brayden Klemke, and Jye Formosa were among the Redlegs' best in a determined team performance.

Despite the narrow defeat, Longwood remains in seventh position on the ladder and firmly in the hunt for a finals berth, with the performance showing they can match it with the teams around them as the race for September intensifies.

Avenel enjoyed the bye and will return to face Undera on Saturday, while Violet Town takes on Girgarre, Nagambie meets Rushworth, and Longwood plays Murchison.

ON THE NETBALL COURTS, there were encouraging signs for Violet Town's A Grade netball side despite a 51-28 loss to second-placed Nagambie.

Co-coach Kolby Wild praised her team's attitude against one of the competition's strongest outfits.

"It was a really positive season so far," she said

"We knew we had a talented group, but it was always going to take time to build connections and consistency.

"The growth across the season has been really pleasing, especially the way players have stepped up and embraced their roles."

Wild said Nagambie showed why it is one of the league's premiership favourites.

"They're a quality side and they displayed why they are one of the top teams in the competition.

"We had some good patches, but they were able to capitalise on turnovers and build momentum at important times."

Among the highlights for the Towners was Ella Bast making her A Grade debut alongside her mother, while Ash Antonis produced one of her strongest performances of the season.

"The biggest positive was the effort and attitude of the group," Wild said.

"We continued to compete and there were some great individual performances."

Despite suffering a season ending injury to one player and with no reinforcements expected, Wild remains confident the group can continue to improve over the remaining rounds.

"We'll continue working on our consistency across four quarters, our decision-making under pressure, and building stronger connections across the court.

"Every game from here is important.

"We need to keep improving each week, play our style of netball, and put ourselves in the best position we can to try to sneak into a finals spot."

Longwood's A Grade team claimed an important 32-29 win over Undera to strengthen its finals aspirations.