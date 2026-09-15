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B Grade joins A Grade in the GVL Grand Final

<p>DEAKIN ACTION: All roads lead to Deakin Reserve as Euroa\\u2019s A and B Grade sides surge into the grand finals.</p>\\n
<p>DEAKIN ACTION: All roads lead to Deakin Reserve as Euroa\\u2019s A and B Grade sides surge into the grand finals.</p>\\n

DEAKIN ACTION: All roads lead to Deakin Reserve as Euroa’s A and B Grade sides surge into the grand finals.

Mixed emotions for Magpies as B Reserve and 15 and Under bow out
September 15, 2026 • 02:00

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