B Grade joins A Grade in the GVL Grand Final

B GRADE It was a fantastic team effort from start to finish for the Euroa Magpies, with the game remaining close throughout the day. The intensity and determination never dropped as both teams fought hard for every possession, but Euroa were able to prevail by four goals. Millie and Ruby Watson were outstanding in Centre, supporting each other beautifully and showing relentless effort around the court. They created great opportunities throughout the game. In defence, Katy Frewen at GK, who battled strongly on an injured ankle, and Kellie Hill at GD were strong and composed, applying plenty of pressure and making Seymour earn every single goal. Steph Warburton, in her 99th GVL game, worked tirelessly in Wing Defence, chasing every ball and never giving up on a contest. At the other end, Sarah Ternes, Bree Poole and Avie Hill were accurate under pressure, converting their opportunities and keeping the scoreboard ticking over. Bethan Burton played an outstanding game - her strong leads, movement, and determination provided valuable options for her teammates and helped drive the team forward. The girls showed great teamwork, resilience and belief to secure a well-deserved win. With everyone contributing and supporting one another, it was the perfect preparation for Grand Final action. Now B Grade joins the A Grade team in the Grand Final next Sunday at Deakin Reserve, Shepparton. Best of luck, girls. Final Score: Euroa 45 defeated Seymour 41 Best Players: Millie Watson, Bethan Burton, Katy Frewen, Sarah Ternes B RESERVE Before the Preliminary Final began on Sunday, rumour had it that coach Sophie Owen’s words of inspiration went something along the lines of: “I don’t care if you have to crawl off the court at the end of the game, I want you to give everything you have.” Whilst the Magpie coach may have been disappointed with the eventual result, she could only have been delighted with her team’s effort. The last time these two teams met, it was Seymour who emerged victorious to the tune of 30 goals. Euroa were fully aware of the challenge that lay before them as they took to the court. The game was a spirited, fast-paced encounter that had onlookers on the edge of their seats for 60 minutes. After four quarters of tough, bruising netball, the scores were level, much to both the despair and elation of the huge crowd watching the game. Magpies Demi Walker and Alice Ludlow both played brilliant defensive games against quality opposition, turning the ball over to the Magpies' advantage with skill and precision. They were relentless in their shared desire to stop the Seymour attack. Goalers Molly Redfern and Ella Hill worked hard to combat the gusty breeze, the notorious Deakin goal rings and the physical Lions defenders. The girls moved well, creating opportunities and showing determination in the circle. Midcourters Sienna Trotter, Megan O’Bree, Abbie Ellis, Chanelle Paulke, Emily Storer, and Charli Pittock ran until they could run no more, constantly working to move the ball down the court and into the Magpie goal ring through clever passes and strong play. With scores level at the final whistle, the game went into overtime. Seven minutes were played at each end, which equated to another quarter of high-intensity netball in the already warm conditions. However, despite Euroa’s very best efforts, it was Seymour who took the win, securing their place in next week’s Grand Final and breaking Magpie hearts in the process. British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher once famously said, “You may have to fight a battle more than once to win it.” It appears even she didn’t know that occasionally you can fight the battle more than once and still lose. Look out, season 2027. The Magpies will be back bigger and better than ever. Final Score: Seymour 40 defeated Euroa 38 Best Players: Alice Ludlow, Demi Walker, Abbie Ellis 15 AND UNDER Euroa’s 15 and Under netballers took to the court early on Sunday for the Goulburn Valley League Preliminary Final against Mooroopna, leading off a high-stakes day for the Magpie faithful. Riding the high of a thrilling one-goal overtime victory the week prior, Euroa brought that same sharp intensity to the opening whistle. The Magpies fielded a proven line-up that had delivered results throughout the finals series. Bethan Burton (GS), Ava Gordon (GA), Isabel Gordon (WA), Molly Fowler (C), Maisy Wilson (WD), Belle Ford (GD) and Isla Moore (GK). From the opening pass, the contest was a tight arm-wrestle of a quarter. Neither side could break away by more than two goals. While Mooroopna struggled with accuracy in front of the post early on, Euroa found defensive rebounds exceptionally tough to secure against strong opposition. The quarter ended in a high-scoring deadlock at 13 to 13. The second term proved to be the turning point of the match. Euroa struggled to consolidate their turnovers as Mooroopna rolled out a tight zone defence throughout the centre third, restricting the Magpies’ transition from defence into attack. Quick decision-making was vital, but hesitation occasionally crept in. Rather than hitting the first safe option, passes under pressure led to costly turnovers. Euroa made mid-quarter adjustments, introducing Grace Hill at GK for Isla Moore and later bringing Tully Watson on to inject fresh legs at C. Despite the shifts, Mooroopna capitalised on their momentum, building an eight-goal lead by the main break. Euroa’s defensive unit of Isla, Belle, Grace and Maisy worked tirelessly, but Mooroopna’s goalers proved a massive force to contain. The Magpies found their rhythm again in the third quarter, putting 11 goals on the board. However, Mooroopna matched them blow for blow, stretching the margin to 12 goals at three-quarter time. Late in the term, Euroa faced adversity when Ava Gordon took a hard knock to the head while contesting a rebound. She stepped off to recover, opening the door for Zara Hill to enter the game at GS. Euroa shifted positions again for the final quarter, pushing Isabel Gordon into the defensive ring alongside Isla Moore at GK. Ava re-entered the match at GS before moving out to WA mid-quarter. Though the scoreboard was out of reach, the young team showed tremendous character, fighting hard until the final siren. While the result didn’t go their way on the day, the team can look back on a magnificent season with immense pride. Final Score: Mooroopna 61 defeated Euroa 42 Best Players, as awarded by the coaches: Ava Gordon, Bethan Burton, Isla Moore