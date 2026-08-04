Avenel strengthened its hold on fifth place at the weekend with an emphatic 105-point victory at home over Tallygaroopna.

The Swans produced a commanding four-quarter performance to win 20.19.139 to 5.4.34, with their relentless pressure and unselfish forward play proving too much for the Redlegs.

Avenel established control during the opening term, kicking 4.5 to 1.1 to take a 22-point advantage into quarter-time.

The Swans continued to build throughout the afternoon, extending their lead to 48 points by half-time and 80 points at the final change before finishing with another four-goal quarter.

Avenel coach Joshua Delaney said the willingness of his players to involve their teammates was one of the most pleasing aspects of the victory.

“The most pleasing part of our game was our unselfishness towards goal and bringing our teammates into better positions to score,” he said.

“We executed our relentless pressure for four quarters and forced the opposition into mistakes that led to us scoring.

“Last week our pressure wasn’t there, but we flipped the script this week, which was great to see.”

Braydon Avola and Luke Furci were damaging in attack, kicking five goals each after spending the majority of the match up forward.

“Furci and Brayds were massive for us,” JD said.

“They both played as stay-at-home forwards this week, but the pleasing part was that they also gave a few goals off to bring their teammates into the game.

“They certainly reaped the rewards of the work from the boys further up the field.”

Nathan Torney, Chayse Thomson, and Alex Crnko were also among Avenel’s best performers.

“Torney and Chayse were massive for us, spending time through the midfield and in the backline,” JD said.

“They set the boys up defensively and both showed their class.

“Crnko is a workhorse for us.

"He works hard defensively and going forward, and he gets his rewards.”

The win improved Avenel’s record to nine victories and five losses, leaving it fifth on the ladder and four points clear of Stanhope.

JD said the performance demonstrated what his side was capable of producing, but that maintaining such standard against the competition’s leading teams remained the challenge.

“We’re showing good glimpses of football and showing we can match it with the top-four teams,” he said.

“It’s about believing we can do it for four quarters.

"Our message is pretty simple, keep believing in our game.

“We’ve got the group; they just need the confidence to go out and do it.”

Avenel now faces second-placed Lancaster in an important test away from home.

“Lanky is a very good side that is well drilled and has plenty of class on every line,” JD said.

“We challenged them in our first meeting and understand what it will take to knock them off at their home ground.

“We have to embrace the challenge and be consistent and disciplined in our roles.”

Around the grounds, Violet Town claimed its second win of the season with an impressive 19.10124 to 8.25.73 victory over Merrigum.

The Towners led by 27 points at quarter-time and continued to pull away.

Ashley Hobbs kicked six goals and Patrick Horsburgh added five, while Nathan Abley, Hobbs, and Sam Leigh were named Violet Town’s best.

Longwood was unable to contain the second placed Lancaster outfit, going down 24.16.160 to 11.5.71.

Jye Formosa, Luke McGenniskin, and Dillon Hardy battled hard for the Redlegs.

Nagambie returns from the bye to face Girgarre, with star forward Tom Barnes needing seven goals to reach 100 for the season.

Avenel will line up against powerhouse Lancaster, while the local derby between Longwood and Violet Town promises to be a thriller.

In KDL netball action, Violet Town produced a solid first half before fading after the main break.

A Grade netballer Jayde Burden believes her side’s opening half against Merrigum demonstrated the quality of netball it is capable of producing.

Violet Town entered half-time holding a one-goal advantage over one of the competition’s stronger teams, but Merrigum responded after the break to record a 41 tp 24 victory.

Burden said Violet Town matched its opponent early through defensive pressure, patience, and disciplined ball movement.

“I thought the first half showed exactly what we’re capable of,” Burden said.

“We matched one of the competition’s better sides with our pressure, patience, and defensive effort.”

However, Merrigum lifted its intensity during the second half and punished several Violet Town turnovers.

“They capitalised on a few turnovers and converted their opportunities, while we struggled to maintain our composure and consistency with ball movement,” Burden said.

“Credit to our girls, they never stopped working and kept fighting until the final whistle.”

Burden said the team’s defenders generated plenty of pressure, while the midcourt worked tirelessly through transition and the shooters moved effectively during the promising first half.

With two games remaining, consistency will be the major focus for Violet Town as it seeks to finish the season positively.

“We want to put together four strong quarters rather than patches of really good netball,” Burden said.

“We’ll continue working on our connections across the court, looking after the ball and backing ourselves in pressure situations.”

Burden said contributions had come from across the playing group this season, with several players growing in confidence while embracing new positions and additional responsibilities.

She said a successful finish would involve Violet Town playing its preferred style, competing for four quarters and continuing to strengthen the club’s culture.

“If we can do that while enjoying our netball and supporting each other, we’ll finish the season with plenty to be proud of,” she said.

In B Grade, Violet Town secured an impressive 48–36 victory over Merrigum.

In the other KDL A Grade matches, Lancaster defeated Longwood 55 to 24, while Tallygaroopna recorded a 60 to 48 victory over Avenel.

Nagambie had the bye.

In B Grade, Lancaster defeated Longwood 62 to 13, while Avenel claimed a 49 to 42 victory over Tallygaroopna.