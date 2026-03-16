Meeting relative newcomers to the world of recycled sculpture is filled with excitement.

Such excitement matches that of Longwood couple Jim and Marilyn Larkin who have an assortment of scrap metal-based sculptures which they say they have only been making for about three years.

The evolution of their works is evident, from early dog feeder stands - which look meticulous - to blue fairy wrens styled out of scrunched up wire, and their more recent piece which (kept under wraps for now) will feature at Easter's RAGE Recycled Art Exhibition.

The duo love to tell their story, and the quality of what they produce comes down to a partnership involving four hands.

From drawings sketched up by Marilyn, the couple work hand in glove to physically build a sculpture: Marilyn holds each piece of recycled metal in place to make sure she has got the precise curvature she is after and Jim tacks it to the growing work with his MIG welder.

"We've only started that probably in the last 12 months doing the actual big sculptures," Jim said.

"Before that we were doing little things at the markets."

Those little things were an unexpected result of the 2022 floods, which cost the Larkins their chicken coup, and when disposing the wire mesh, Marilyn found inspiration.

"I was sitting there scrunching it up and I thought 'I wonder if I can make something from this and I made a horse head out of it' and I painted it and I put it on marketplace and it sold quick and there were heaps and heaps of comments about it," she said.

RAGE is all about exhibiting top-shelf sculptures from recycled materials and has drawn a field of some of Victoria's best artists.

The Easter long weekend event focuses on modern day waste, and Jim and Marilyn are doing their bit, even collecting metal pieces from beside the road.

The decision to jump to larger sculptures came down to economics: Jim said the couple could not make enough money from the smaller pieces, even when charging top dollar.

"So we said 'all right let's go bigger and better' and and that's how it started."

Come and see their work.