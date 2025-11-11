Sheila Gallery in Binney Street has drawn the eye of passers-by, filled to the brim with a range of wares from the shire's artisans-at-large for the weeks leading up to Christmas.

Locals and tourists are tempted to venture more creatively in choosing their Yuletide gifts.

Now in its sixth year, Popup Arts Euroa is proving more popular than ever, with plans to extend their five-days-per-week trading (Thursday to Monday, 10am-2pm) should demand grow from customers.

Rhoswen Harris has been manning the gallery and said there was much more this year compared to last year - 19 artists in total - including her own husband Bill with his popular bird prints and calendars.

"We are here to showcase all of the local regional artists - the artisans, really," Mrs Harris said.

Artists include Longwood's Alie McIvor who has a wide range of her pottery pieces for sale as has Barbara Magnay with her own unique works.

Melanie Bell's hats feature alongside Tony Levy's iconic metal sculptures and, from scanning the rest of the gallery, the senses fill with a range of almost everything available from the hands of locals.

Have a look and see if there is more than just a stocking filler for that special someone.