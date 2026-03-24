Al Phemister does not hold back when it comes to engaging with non-artists who are unsure about joining one of his workshops.

“I have been running these workshops for a very long time and one of the things that happens is adults saying to me: ‘I am not artistic at all’,” Mr Phemister said.

“Well, yes you are – you just haven’t done it for a while and haven’t been encouraged to continue when you were younger.

“So, let’s just start and play.”

Mr Phemister will be at the RAGE Recycled Art Exhibition over Easter, holding his famous recycled materials workshops and wants the self-declared non-artistic types to show up.

This charismatic artisan said he typically arrives with about 15 milk crates loaded up only with things that people have thrown away – including the very trolley which he wheels the crates in on.

“We then use some very simple techniques using what is kept in the home – predominantly wire to put things together.

“Everyone surely knows how to use wire, but in fact I show them that if you bend it this way, it does something different than if you bend it that way.”

He said that although some of the productions people take home may not quite be to their satisfaction, he knows it will start their journey as an artist.

“I actually believe that everyone has an expression of art inside them,” he said.

“It just needs a little of thinking to work that out.

“Of course, my wish for us all is to look at what we throw away but for now, I want people to come along because, in terms of artistic ability, it is all in the mind.

“If you claim to not be an artist, well you can’t until you are challenged to think about it differently.”

Creating works from thrown-out materials will give attendees that extra nudge toward what can be achieved personally in what Mr Phemister says is a 'life choice' that everyone should take up.

“Art is not a luxury, it is necessity.”

The 'Waste to Art' workshop will be held on Saturday 3 April at St Paul's Church Hall, Euroa, as part of the RAGE Recycled Art Exhibition which runs 2-8 April.

Book via www.rageeuroa.com.au