In the days leading up to ANZAC Day, members and volunteers of the Euroa RSL will be selling ANZAC Day badges and tokens as usual, raising important funds for the continuing support of our veterans and their families.

Please stop by our stalls outside Burtons IGA and say hello while you buy a badge - we remain ever so grateful.

ANZAC Day 2026 is on this Saturday 25 April and, as is tradition, members of the Euroa RSL will host the annual remembrance services, to which everyone is invited.

The day's commemorations begin with the dawn service, commencing at 6am at the VC Memorial Park at the Euroa RSL in Binney Street.

The service will be led by long-serving RSL president and Vietnam veteran Phil Munt.

We will gather in solemn remembrance as the first rays of daylight cast their beams across the Sevens Creek.

The haunting bugle call that is the Last Post signifies the end of a soldier's day and in commemorative services it symbolises a final farewell to those who have died in service.

Following the services, the RSL will host the traditional Gunfire Breakfast, symbolising the early morning rations served to soldiers before they faced the day's battles, providing a moment of camaraderie, and liquid courage.

You are invited to join us in the RSL room.

For those that rise later, the Euroa RSL will also host the morning ceremony at the same location which will be preceded by a march, commencing at 10am in Railway Street, which will head down Binney Street and terminate at the RSL.

The morning commemorative service will start immediately following the march.

The ADF will be presented with the armed guard catafalque party.

Their solemn ceremony symbolises respect for fallen soldiers, dating back to traditional ceremonial protection for a deceased person's casket.

You are invited to lay wreaths for family and the fallen during this service.

We look forward to having you join the community in honouring our ANZACs and defence personnel on this very special day.