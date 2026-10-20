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Anniversary gift for Kirwans

<p>GROUP EFFORT OPENS FUTURE: A 16-year campaign to reopen Kirwans Bridge, including this April 2023 turnout of locals, will soon bear fruit after $4 million of federal money was secured last week.</p>\\n
<p>GROUP EFFORT OPENS FUTURE: A 16-year campaign to reopen Kirwans Bridge, including this April 2023 turnout of locals, will soon bear fruit after $4 million of federal money was secured last week.</p>\\n

GROUP EFFORT OPENS FUTURE: A 16-year campaign to reopen Kirwans Bridge, including this April 2023 turnout of locals, will soon bear fruit after $4 million of federal money was secured last week.

Go Nagambie praise shire for securing $4m
Andy Wilson
October 20, 2026 • 02:00

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