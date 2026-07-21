You don't need to know the Latin name of a flower, or even what variety it is, to enjoy gardening and perhaps even the company of Euroa's enthusiastic green thumbs.

That was one of the takeaways from the Euroa Garden Club's Christmas in July luncheon at the Euroa Golf Club on Friday 17 July, where about 50 members gathered for a long lunch, festive decorations, Kris Kringle gifts, and a visit from Santa Claus.

Euroa's Deb Dowell was among the crowd and an entrant for the monthly flower judging with one of her favourite cymbidium orchids.

Deb's approach to orchid growing is not complicated and when asked what variety the orchid was, she laughed.

"I don't know. It's speckled," she said.

For Deb, the pleasure comes not from taxonomic expertise, but from her simply being a fan of orchids.

"Somebody gave me one once and I liked it, it's that simple," she said.

"And now I'll pick up an orchid here and I'll pick one up there and have got quite a few."

Over the years the collection has grown to include, in Deb's quite suitable classification system, speckled, white, and brown orchids, all flourishing in a shade house built by her husband.

Every couple of years she divides and replants them, without getting too caught up in names or classifications.

The story struck a chord with many club members, reflecting the idea that a love of plants matters more than expert knowledge.

While flowers were on display inside, members also discussed the challenges recent wet weather had posed in local gardens.

Neville Bredden said cold and damp conditions had affected some winter blooms, including azaleas, with flower heads failing to open properly.

The weather, however, proved kinder for the luncheon itself.

Kae Lummas, who decorated the room with tinsel, candles, and festive displays, said she had been expecting conditions more suited to a traditional northern hemisphere Christmas.

"I thought it was going to be wet, cold, and miserable, like the typical Christmases they have in England," she said.

"But the sun's come out today and it's all right.

"We'll take the good weather after all that rain."

Club president Maree Arnold said the annual gathering was a chance for members to enjoy one another's company.

"It's a bit of fun and some enjoyment," she said.

"Everyone mixes in and it's good to have company and nice to have a luncheon for a change."

With Santa, afternoon tea, and plenty of conversation still to come, few appeared to be in any hurry to leave.

And in the spirit of Christmas giving, albeit six months early, Deb Dowell had a generous gesture in mind.

"I'll drop an orchid in at the Gazette, just don't ask me what variety it is."