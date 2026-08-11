Staff at Violet Town's Honeysuckle Regional Health aged care home were recognised on Friday as residents, families, board members and the wider community gathered to celebrate Aged Care Employee Day and the facility's recent rise to a five-star rating.

The community barbecue marked a significant milestone for the community-owned facility, which improved from three stars to the maximum five-star rating under the Federal Government's My Aged Care Star Ratings system.

General manager Tom Ritchie said the achievement reflected the compassion and commitment shown by staff across every area of the organisation.

"I'm incredibly proud of our staff," Mr Ritchie said.

"Their compassion and empathy is across the board.

"We've got nursing, care staff, cleaners, kitchen staff, every single one of them is what makes a difference and what makes us unique as a home."

Mr Ritchie said residents themselves had played an important role in driving improvement.

"They really drive every aspect of this facility," he said.

"When you listen to them in terms of what care they need or what food they like, and then review and change things to meet their needs, that's what makes a difference."

Only five per cent of Australia's aged care facilities are rated at five stars, and while the achievement has attracted attention, the home's board members were quick to direct praise towards the people responsible for achieving it.

CEO Barry Hobbs said reaching five stars placed Honeysuckle Regional Health among a relatively small group of aged care homes nationally.

"It is a great reward for the amount of work the staff have done to get there and a great accolade to them," Mr Hobbs said.

He said improvements in staffing levels, recruitment and compliance had all contributed to the result.

"Tom has been a huge influence, but it's mainly the staff on the floor," he said.

"They've done a great job."

Mr Hobbs said a major recruitment drive had helped reduce reliance on agency staff, allowing residents to be cared for by a more consistent workforce familiar with the home and its residents.

"Most of our staff now are our staff, not from somewhere else," he said.

"So they're familiar with the residents, they're here two or three days in a row, they know all our systems, and that's really worked well for us."

Among the staff recognised on the day was lifestyle coordinator Ami Patel, who joined the facility eight months ago and has helped introduce new resident-driven activities.

Ms Patel said she enjoyed involving residents in planning activities and encouraging them to help shape the social calendar.

"Rather than me giving them ideas, I take ideas from them," she said.

"It's person-centred care, which is really good."

A recent fashion show was among the activities introduced following suggestions from residents themselves.

Ms Patel said the five-star achievement belonged to the entire team.

"The team over here is fantastic," she said.

"They're very helpful and they deserve all this.

"Without the team, I don't think we could have achieved that."