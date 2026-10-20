Albanese: 'This was no accident'

Independent Federal Member for Indi Helen Haines is being treated for critical injuries sustained when struck by a 4WD outside her electorate office in Wangaratta’s main street on Monday afternoon. Acting Superintendent Ashley Mason of Wangaratta police said the 65-year-old female suffered critical injuries after being struck by a white Toyota Landcruiser around 3.30pm. She was airlifted to Melbourne to undergo emergency surgery on Monday evening and remains in a critical condition. Media outlets reported yesterday afternoon that Dr Haines had one of her legs amputated. Act Supt Mason said on Monday evening that a 43-year-old Tarrawingee man who was driving the Toyota Landcruiser was detained by citizen’s arrest, and was being interviewed by police investigators who were continuing to “collect all available evidence to ascertain exactly what has occurred and how it has occurred”. He said that it was still too early in the investigation to work out whether the incident was a targeted attack, however Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on Tuesday morning that the car that struck Dr Haines had performed a U-turn before hitting her, describing the incident as "clearly intentional". "It's clear that there was a deliberate act here," Mr Albanese told ABC news. "This wasn't an accident, someone just skidding off the road." Early investigations suggested the car hit Haines as she was loading or unloading things from the trunk of her car. Act Supt Mason said it was not yet known if the driver and Dr Haines were known to each other. In statement on Monday evening, Dr Haines’ family said “our beloved Helen was involved in an incident outside her Wangaratta electorate office, and is receiving medical care. “We thank the swift assistance of bystanders and the dedicated health workers who assisted her, and police for their response. “Our family, and Helen’s staff, will be making no further comment at this time, and ask that their privacy be respected by the public and media. “Please keep Helen in your thoughts.” Bystanders and first responders have been praised for their “heroic” actions offering assistance at the scene, and making a citizen arrest on the driver. Mr Albanese said in Monday's press conference that the government was praying for Dr Haines full recovery, and praised those involved in the incident. “I want to thank the first responders for their extraordinary work,” he said. “The Australian Federal Police, Victorian Police, and ASIO are working together on this. “The joint counter terrorism team has been activated but the motive is not known. “It is too early in this investigation for me to provide you with details of what the motivation is behind this attack. “Helen Haines is incredibly hard working. “She is fiercely intelligent, but most importantly, she’s just (a) thoroughly decent human being, full of integrity, and respected right across the parliament and from everyone who comes into contact with her. “She is a well-loved member of her community, and this will come as an incredible shock to that community.” Get well, Helen – the whole north-east is with you By Claire Ewart-Kennedy Strathbogie Shire Deputy Mayor Like so many across the northeast, I heard the news from Wangaratta on Monday afternoon with disbelief. Helen Haines – decorated, nurse, midwife, mother and a woman I am proud to call a friend – struck down outside her own office, on a main street, in broad daylight, in a town like ours. I have known and worked with Helen in many ways over many years, and I have nothing but respect, admiration and all the time in the world for this warm, clever and utterly genuine person. She listens properly, she does her homework, and she treats every person who walks through her door as though their problem is the most important thing on her desk that day. Helen belongs to this place. She turns up at the footy club fundraiser, the bushfire recovery meeting and the hospital auxiliary morning tea, and she stays long after everyone else has packed up. She knows our towns, our farms and our families, and we know her. That is what makes this so hard to absorb. In country communities, whilst we have distance and isolation, we operate our lives close to one another. Offices sit on the main street between the bakery and the chemist, and we see each other at the supermarket and the school gate. That closeness is one of the great gifts of regional life, and it is why this has hit so many of us so personally. I want to acknowledge the ordinary people of Wangaratta who ran towards danger, rendered aid and held on until police arrived. That instinct to help, without hesitation, is the true character of this region. No one who puts their hand up to serve their community at any level of government should fear for their safety. Disagreement is healthy. Debate is essential. Violence is never, ever acceptable. To Helen's husband, family and her dedicated staff, our love and thoughts are with you. And to Helen: the whole northeast is willing you on, my friend. Get well and come home. Joint statement from the elected members of Indi Members of Parliament and Mayors stand united in condemnation of the violent attack upon our Federal Member for Indi, Dr Helen Haines, in Wangaratta on Monday. Our thoughts are with Helen, her family, her staff, and all those affected by this deeply distressing incident. We are each affected. Personal threats, all forms of intimidation, and acts of violence have absolutely no place in our democracy or in our communities. Helen represents the best of public service. Her commitment to integrity, her respectful engagement in debate, and her sense of democracy and peace are the example we should aspire to. We should challenge our elected representatives; we should question their decisions; we should demand better of them. But there is a line. That line is crossed the moment we decide that disagreement gives us permission to abandon our humanity. We are better than this. And we must demand better. We will not allow intimidation to silence public voices. Decency still outweighs division, and our communities reject hatred, violence, and fear. We will not allow violence to discourage participation in civic life. And we will not allow the values of democracy to be diminished by those who seek to undermine them. Today, we stand with Helen. Tomorrow, we continue the work of building communities where differences are debated with respect, where people feel safe to serve, and where hope is stronger than fear. We are better than this. We know we are. And together, we must demand better, expect better, and be better. Sincerely and respectfully, Tim McCurdy MP, Member for Ovens Valley Bill Tilley MP, Member for Benambra Cindy McLeish MP, Member for Eildon Annabelle Cleeland MP, Member for Euroa Mayor Nicholas, Alpine Shire Mayor Hearn, Benalla Rural City Mayor Price, Indigo Shire Mayor Rabie, Mansfield Shire Mayor Gallagher, Murrindindi Shire Mayor Jeffery, Strathbogie Shire Mayor Tolsher, Towong Shire Mayor Grant, Wangaratta Rural City Mayor Gobel, Wodonga City