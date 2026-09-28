Advocacy continues, Premier reschedules

Strathbogie Shire Council has reiterated its call for bushfire recovery support after Mayor Scott Jeffery and CEO Rachelle Quattrocchi travelled to Parliament House last week to meet with ministers and government representatives. The visit focused on two key issues: securing funding to keep the Recovery Hub operating and obtaining rate relief for residents affected by the January Longwood-Berrys Lane bushfires. Cr Jeffery said council was continuing to advocate for $5.8 million in rate relief over three years for fire-affected residents. "Eight months on, the support we need for our recovery still isn't reaching us," he said prior to the visit. Council representatives met with Member for Euroa Annabelle Cleeland, Minister for Local Government Tim Richardson and Minister for Trade, Tourism and Investment Natalie Suleyman. The mayor and CEO also met with advisers to Premier Ben Carroll and Emergency Services Minister Paul Edbrooke after a requested meeting with the Premier was unable to proceed because of scheduling commitments. The January fires destroyed homes, businesses and farmland across Strathbogie Shire and prompted the establishment of the Euroa Recovery Hub to coordinate support and recovery services. Council has continued to argue that ongoing recovery needs remain significant and that additional assistance is required to support affected residents and communities. "We're going to keep pushing until we get the support we need," Cr Jeffery said. At the time of publication, council had not received a commitment regarding either rate relief funding or future funding for the Recovery Hub.