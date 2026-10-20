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Act now to control Paterson's curse

<p>IT IS TIME TO TAKE IT ON: Paterson\\'s curse is beginning to reinvade with greater force since the January bushfires activated its seedbank. PHOTO: Landcare</p>\\n
<p>IT IS TIME TO TAKE IT ON: Paterson\\'s curse is beginning to reinvade with greater force since the January bushfires activated its seedbank. PHOTO: Landcare</p>\\n

IT IS TIME TO TAKE IT ON: Paterson's curse is beginning to reinvade with greater force since the January bushfires activated its seedbank. PHOTO: Landcare

Purple haze of poison flourishing after bushfires
Andy Wilson
October 20, 2026 • 05:00

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