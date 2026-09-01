A snapshot in rhyme, one line at a time

What does Greater Euroa look like in 2026? The answer might be found in a sunrise, a sports game on a cold winter morning, a conversation over a coffee, a roadside encounter, or the familiar routine of everyday life. The challenge has been laid down for local writers to capture that moment in poetry. The Greater Euroa Area Biennial Poetry Competition is now open, inviting entrants of all ages to respond to the theme "A Snapshot in Time". Organised by the Friends of the Euroa Library, the competition challenges writers to capture the sights, sounds, routines and stories that make up life in the Greater Euroa area today. For local poet (and regular contributor to this masthead) Craig Penny, that prospect should be exciting rather than intimidating. "Just go ahead and do it and see what happens," he said. "Like a lot of things, the more you put it into practice, you might surprise yourself as to what you might be able to produce." Mr Penny has been drawn to poetry for most of his life. He traces that interest back to childhood, including an eighth birthday gift of poetry by American anthologist Louis Untermeyer and a fascination with poems that appeared in school readers. One particular work has stayed with him. "I can remember my grandparents had an old children's book and it had the poem The Highwayman by Alfred Noyes," he said. "When I read that, I liked that one." Decades later, poetry remains a source of enjoyment and a creative outlet for him. While Mr Penny is considering entering the competition himself, he hopes newcomers are not discouraged by the thought of competing against experienced writers. "I hope not," he said. "Judging is subjective anyway." Importantly, entries will be judged anonymously. "We're not going to know who's submitted what," he said. The competition includes open, secondary school, and primary school categories, giving writers of all ages an opportunity to participate. Mr Penny's advice to younger entrants is the same advice he gives everyone else. "Just give it a go," he said. "If anyone wants to have a go at it, just go ahead and see what you come up with." Entries close on 30 September, with a $1000 prize pool on offer. Entry forms are available from the Euroa Library and the Already Read Bookshop, or by emailing euroapoetry@gmail.com