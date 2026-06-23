By ANDY WILSON

A local pie shop is celebrating a rare clean sweep at a national pie competition, taking home four silver medals from four entries in its first attempt.

Co-owner and baker at Burke's Bakery in Binney Street, Hannah Tuckett, said the result came as a welcome surprise for the team.

“It was the first competition that we’ve entered like this, so it’s really exciting to walk away with four silvers from just four entries,” she said, busy on Friday just after dawn, removing dozens of the bakery's classic meat pies from baking trays, unable to stop before a busy day.

The awards were handed out at the Australia’s Best Pie competition in Brisbane, with the team sending their entries interstate for judging.

Among the winners was the shop’s classic plain meat pie, with Ms Tuckett describing the result as a strong endorsement of their product.

“There’s always room for improvement, but we’re pretty stoked with silver for our first run,” she said.

Ms Tuckett, who co-owns the business with Rob Beanham, works across all areas of the shop.

“I do a little bit of everything,” she said.

“I’m a co-owner, but I also bake out the back as well.”

The team entered only four products, meaning every entry was recognised, a 100 per cent success rate that Hannah said made the team feel 'really good'.

The result has already had an impact, with customers quick to share their enthusiasm.

“Even the customers coming in yesterday had already seen it on Facebook and thought how great it is that we’ve got silver,” she said.

Ms Tuckett said the recognition had been especially encouraging for staff.

“It was exciting for the team out the back to show them that their products are at a national standard,” she said.

“In the future it’s inspiring them to keep going with the product and raise the product up even more.”

The focus now turns to next year’s competition, with the team already eyeing gold.