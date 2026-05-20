Big things have been happening behind the scenes for the genesis of an idea born from the January bushfires.

Planning for Frontline Community Kitchen – Euroa & District is well underway to deliver a food van designed to be behind the frontlines during any natural disaster or other emergency crisis.

The project's founder Bec Rieusset said the concept was shaped directly by the experiences of the January 2026 Longwood and Ruffy fires.

“This is not just a food van to us — it is about making sure no volunteer, frontline worker, or community member goes without a proper meal during times of crisis,” she said.

“Over the last few weeks we have been working hard on the design and concept, creating something that truly tells the story of why this project was born.”

Bec said the idea came from what was witnessed during the fires, where access to food, rest, hydration, and support quickly became a challenge for those on the ground.

“We saw firsthand how quickly people can go without the basics while they are out protecting others,” she said.

As planning progresses, the project has already taken a significant step, with an application lodged for the Qantas Regional Grants program, alongside ongoing fundraising toward an $80,000 goal.

“Whether this grant is successful or not, one thing is certain — this project is happening,” she said.

Supporting the initiative is Jody Delahey, who said the focus was firmly on backing those already serving the community.

“I see what gets done by our volunteers on an everyday basis, being the CFA particularly, with my husband and my children who are involved, and I just want something that I can do to support them,” she said.

“It’s about being behind and supporting them and creating a community within.”

That sense of community, she said, became clear during the fires themselves.

“I think that was really important with what we witnessed up in the Ruffy-Gooram area.”

Asked what drives the commitment for the portable kitchen, Jody does not hesitate.

“From deep inside me, it’s love and admiration for those that put their life on the line.

“Every day, those volunteers that go out with that pager day and night, we are the people that stay behind but are there when they get home no matter what the situation to support them through.”

While the project continues to build momentum, Delahey said she believed people would recognise its value.

“I think people will see the importance and I hope people will get behind,” she said.

“I don’t think the issue is going to be getting the volunteers, but it’s going to be how we’re going to manage and how we’re going to run this at its best capabilities.”

She said broader volunteering trends remained a consideration.

“I guess changes in volunteering are largely generational, but for the likes of our children, they’re seeing it because it’s in front of them all the time,” she said.

“But I think maybe people just don’t see it as the bigger picture these days to what it used to be.”

Her advice to those who have not considered volunteering for other organisations is straightforward.

“Give where you can, do what you can do.

"Just be a part of something, because the hearts that open to that are the hearts of friendships and community.”

Behind the scenes, support continues to build, with community members contributing funds, ideas, and encouragement.

Major fundraising events will be held during the year, including a dinner already planned at Violet Town's Honeysuckle Inn, a family carnival day/adults evening in August, and a long-tabled meal in Binney Street in November.

The long-term vision is to create a lasting community asset that supports frontline responders, volunteers, and rural communities for generations to come.

In rural communities, access to food and support can quickly diminish during emergencies — something the Longwood and Ruffy fires brought sharply into focus.

Born from those experiences, Frontline Community Kitchen aims to ensure that next time, support is ready.

Visit Frontline Community Kitchen's Facebook page for more information, fundraising updates, and tickets for their raffle drawn on Monday 10 August.



Honeysuckle Inn warms to idea

A dining room slow-cooked winter dinner by the log fire is planned for Saturday 25 July at 7:30pm at Honeysuckle Inn, 51 Cowslip Street, Violet Town.

The evening will feature two original singer-songwriters and special guest David Tree, the CFA volunteer made famous by Mark Pardew's iconic photograph of him giving Sam the koala water from a bottle during the 2009 Black Saturday bushfires.

$35 head ($20 going to the Frontline Community Kitchen)

Bookings essential on 0458 518 540