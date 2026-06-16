A GRADE

Euroa returned to the winners’ list in emphatic fashion on Saturday, overpowering reigning premiers Shepparton Bears 83–35 in slippery conditions.

The absence of Shepparton star Kim Borger, who earned her second Melbourne Vixens call up in as many weeks, couldn’t have come at a worse time for the visitors.

Her strong presence under the ring was sorely missed as Euroa’s defenders took control from the opening whistle.

Leading the charge was Ellie Warnock at Goal Keeper, who earned best-on-court honours with a dominant performance.

Warnock continually disrupted the Bears’ attacking flow and provided plenty of drive for the Magpies as they built scoreboard pressure throughout the afternoon.

At the other end, Bec Colwell was in irresistible form at Goal Shooter, converting 66 goals in a remarkable display of accuracy.

Incredibly, despite filling the ring with such ease, she still couldn’t squeeze into the best players, highlighting just how strong Euroa’s performance was across every line.

Mia Sudomirski (GA) fed beautifully into the goal circle and was rewarded with third best honours.

A little bit of history was made during the match, although nobody realised it at the time.

Kelly Hill brought up her 150th A Grade appearance for Euroa, a milestone that slipped under the radar.

There was no banner or social media post, just Kelly quietly going about her business at Goal Defence after replacing the unwell Tylah Marchbank.

For those who know Tylah, stepping off the court before the final whistle is a rarity, and a sure sign she wasn’t feeling her best.

After leading 43–17 at half-time, Euroa stormed home with a 24–7 final quarter.

Eliza Hoare, who was named second best, Sophie Owen, and Bree Sudomirski controlled the midcourt and looked determined to make amends for last week’s loss to Echuca.

Next week, Euroa is back on the road, taking on the Shepparton Swans.

B GRADE

B Grade returned to the winners’ list on Saturday with a convincing 58–46 victory over third-placed Shepparton Bears.

The Magpies started with intent, applying strong defensive pressure and moving the ball efficiently through the court to establish an early advantage.

Their efforts were rewarded with a 14–7 lead at quarter-time before they extended the margin to 30–19 by the main break.

A highlight of the day was the senior debut of Bethan Burton, who entered the game at quarter-time and immediately made her presence felt.

Burton impressed with strong drives through the midcourt and composed movement around the ring, looking right at home at senior level.

With the rain holding off, Euroa was able to utilise its depth, with Sophie Owen, Bree Sudomirski and Megan O’Bree all providing valuable contributions when rotated into the line-up.

Ruby Watson was outstanding at Wing Defence, creating relentless pressure and forcing turnovers, while Kelly Hill continued her stellar season, proving to be a brick wall in defence.

Katy Frewen worked tirelessly against a significantly taller opponent, matching her with clever positioning and persistence throughout the contest.

Euroa’s attacking unit also worked hard defensively, applying pressure all over the court.

Millie Watson and Sarah Ternes consistently delivered quality ball into Avie Hill, who was dominant under the post and produced a standout performance at Goal Shooter.

Best players were Ruby Watson, Kelly Hill, Katy Frewen and Avie Hill.

B RESERVE

The miserable, overcast conditions did nothing to stop the sparkle at Memorial Oval on Saturday when Euroa played host to Shepparton Bears.

With the Magpies keen to get back onto the winners’ list and Molly Redfern keen to celebrate turning 21, there was an air of great promise and excitement as the game commenced.

A tight first quarter saw the ball move up and down the court with speed, with the slippery court conditions not deterring midcourt players Megan O’Bree, Abbie Ellis, Chanelle Paulke, Sienna Trotter and Alice Ludlow.

Despite the wet surface making footing difficult, they worked hard to maintain possession and create attacking opportunities.

Their strong defensive pressure forced turnovers, while quick passing and smart movement helped keep the game evenly balanced.

Goalers Molly Redfern, Ella Hill and Belle O’Dwyer delivered an impressive performance, shooting accurately under pressure and making the most of every chance.

Their strong positioning in the circle created valuable space and effective passing options.

Consistent movement, teamwork and composure ensured they remained a constant attacking threat throughout the match.

Magpie defenders Demi Walker, Tej Sutherland, Mary Frewen and Emily Storer applied relentless pressure throughout the match.

Their ability to contest passes, force errors and secure crucial intercepts limited scoring opportunities for the Bears.

Excellent communication ensured a disciplined defensive effort from start to finish.

Shepparton mounted several challenges throughout the game; however, the Magpies remained composed for four quarters, playing an unflappable brand of netball that proved to be very effective.

At the final siren, it was Euroa who added four points to its season tally, setting up what should be a very tight contest against the Shepparton Swans next week.

FINAL SCORE: Euroa 42 defeated Shepparton 31

Best players: Ella Hill, Demi Walker and Molly Redfern

17 AND UNDER

The 17 and under side faced a strong Shepparton Bears outfit in difficult winter conditions.

Despite the result, the girls showed plenty of determination and resilience, finishing the match strongly with an excellent final quarter.

Their willingness to keep fighting until the final whistle was a credit to the team.

A massive shoutout goes to our 15 and under netballers, who have stepped up to play in the 17s throughout the season.

Their willingness to challenge themselves and contribute wherever needed is greatly appreciated and is a fantastic reflection of the talent and depth within the club.

Defenders Charli Pittock, Jade Raleigh, Evie O’Dwyer and Isla Moore worked tirelessly under pressure, while Ruby Fowler, Maisy Wilson and Molly Fowler battled hard through the midcourt.

Avie Hill and Lily Asquith led the attack, continuing to create opportunities in challenging conditions.

Well done to all the players for their effort, teamwork and positive attitude throughout the match. The determination and resilience shown throughout the game were a credit to the club.

Well done to all the players for their effort, teamwork and positive attitude throughout the match.

FINAL SCORE: Euroa 29 defeated by Shepparton Bears 47

Best players: Paul Mills Award: Charli Pittock, Fare Enough Award: Lily Asquith, The Nest Award: Jade Raleigh

15 AND UNDER

In their quest to return to the winners’ list, Euroa’s 15 and under side delivered a clinical performance against Shepparton Bears.

The Magpies set the tone early with incredibly patient ball movement into the goal ring.

Despite an early injury to Grace Hill (GK), which brought Isla Moore into defence, Euroa settled quickly to lead 14–7 at the first break.

Relentless defensive pressure defined the second quarter, suffocating the Bears’ centre passes and transitions.

Belle Ford read the play beautifully for numerous intercepts, while Isla and Molly Fowler were lightning fast on loose balls.

Positional rotations kept Euroa fresh, allowing the side to maintain a 25–14 half-time advantage.

The momentum continued into the second half with seamless transitions from defence to attack.

A tactical shake up in the third quarter saw Ava Gordon and Bethan Burton swap roles in the goal circle, helping Euroa extend its lead to 37–23.

The final term saw Bethan move to Centre, Tully Watson to Wing Attack and Zara Hill provide a constant target at Goal Shooter.

The crowd erupted as spectators willed Zara to score, desperate to trigger the enthusiastic, Dean Boxall-style “YeeHaa!” cheers from James Fowler in the stands.

Next week, we expect him to step up with even more courtside theatrics.

While James won over the crowd, the official coaches’ Magpie Money Awards were deservedly handed to Molly Fowler, Belle Ford and Isabel Gordon for their outstanding court craft.

Ultimately, Euroa’s four-quarter dominance rewarded the side with a convincing 22-point victory.

FINAL SCORE: Euroa Magpies 48 defeated Shepparton Bears 26