A chat about trees and the Armstrongs of Strathbogie

A little while ago, someone asked about the trees along Armstrong Avenue in Strathbogie, which led to the question from keen history buff Loretta McPherson of “where is the original tree plaque to Robinson Armstrong?” Who was Robinson, and why was a road named after him? The Strathbogie Tablelands History Group decided to do some digging and tell his story with a new storyboard plaque. On Monday 5 October, descendants of Robinson unveiled the plaque with guest of honour, Valerie Armstrong. Armstrong was a great man back in his day. He was a farmer of 1000 acres and represented Strathbogie on the then Euroa Shire Council, for 18 years. He worked hard with many locals to improve Strathbogie for all. Key projects included development of the Strathbogie Cooperative Store, the Butter Factory, and the World War One Soldier memorial monument. Robinson then branched out a bit, helping to establish the Higher Elementary School in Euroa, and working hard to gain funding for local roads, including the Strathbogie Euroa Road. On Robinson’s retirement in 1925, local George Simpson suggested a new road be named after him. Another local, Stephen Dash, grew the Cypress seeds that are now the 106-year-old trees standing at the start of Armstrong Avenue. A Sequioa grows beside them. You can check them out opposite the Strathbogie Store. Well done, Robinson, and hats off to his many descendants who are spread far and wide around Australia. Great grandson Phillip Armstrong still farms in Strathbogie. He and his mother Val, cousins Christine Malone, and Janine Wright represented the family at the unveiling.