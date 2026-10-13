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A chat about trees and the Armstrongs of Strathbogie

<p>LIVING RELATIVES: Phillip Armstrong, Christine Malone and Janine Wright at the unveiling of the plaque. PHOTO: Tracey Thomson</p>\\n
<p>LIVING RELATIVES: Phillip Armstrong, Christine Malone and Janine Wright at the unveiling of the plaque. PHOTO: Tracey Thomson</p>\\n

LIVING RELATIVES: Phillip Armstrong, Christine Malone and Janine Wright at the unveiling of the plaque. PHOTO: Tracey Thomson

By Shelley Straw
October 13, 2026 • 01:00

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