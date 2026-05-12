Call it an op shop, call it a boutique - either way, it’s still the place to visit.

And linger, because just when you think you’ve seen how an op shop can be entirely 'top shelf', opportunity has a habit of knocking — sometimes quite literally.

The Violet Town Op Shop has expanded into the adjoining premises, transforming the additional space into a dedicated book room, and giving locals and out of towners even more reason to visit, browse, and come back again.

Committee member Mrs Sheryl Taylor said the new section opened in March this year, following an offer from landlord and local pharmacist Phong, who purchased the neighbouring property after arriving in town last year.

“Before that we had a tiny, tiny book area,” Mrs Taylor said.

“Everybody was itching for a bigger book room and now we have achieved that for the locals and for tourists coming through.”

The new space is devoted primarily to books, with some furniture and kitchenware also on offer, and has already drawn strong feedback.

“We have got so many good reports,” Mrs Taylor said.

“Some people don’t think it’s an op shop.”

One visitor to the shop was Brett Crutchfield, who had travelled with his parents on his way from Albury, and said he made it a habit to always drop in to country town op shops to get a 'feel' of the community.

"You get a sense of what a town is like when you visit one of these - for what it is like around in here," Brett said.

"It is an introduction into the community, and in Violet Town I think there's some untapped history here, not just the building itself but also the things for sale."

The opportunity for the new room arose after the adjoining space sat empty for some time.

And just in case anyone was wondering — no corporate takeover, invasion, or annexation was required, but an offer from the shop's landlord.

“No, an opportunity came knocking, would you guess, to an opportunity shop,” Mrs Taylor said with a chuckle.

“Everyone was so excited.”

She said presentation played a big part in the shop’s success.

“It’s the windows that sell the shop,” she said, crediting volunteer Lisa Jenson for her flair in decorating the displays.

Out the back, Mrs Taylor is also putting her love of gardening to work, planting crepe myrtles, nandinas, succulents, and callistemon, and creating a welcoming path leading to a soon-to-be-opened shed filled with furniture and sportswear.

Books in the new room are organised alphabetically by author, with CDs and DVDs also available, along with all the other items for sale in the original area, all of it to help raise money for the community.

Because in Violet Town, when opportunity knocks, or people are in need, the Op Shop answers the door.