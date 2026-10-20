Social media
Home page>News>Euroa radio-ready for 7C...
News

Euroa radio-ready for 7Creeks launch

<p>ON AIR IN THREE, TWO, ONE: Hugh Salmon warms up the chair at 7Creeks Radio\\'s studio suite. The Strathbogie-based and freshly minted presenter is one of a troupe of locally trained radio hosts.</p>\\n
<p>ON AIR IN THREE, TWO, ONE: Hugh Salmon warms up the chair at 7Creeks Radio\\'s studio suite. The Strathbogie-based and freshly minted presenter is one of a troupe of locally trained radio hosts.</p>\\n

ON AIR IN THREE, TWO, ONE: Hugh Salmon warms up the chair at 7Creeks Radio's studio suite. The Strathbogie-based and freshly minted presenter is one of a troupe of locally trained radio hosts.

Streaming to start on 13 November
Andy Wilson
October 20, 2026 • 01:00

Subscription required to continue reading this article

OTHER ARTICLES