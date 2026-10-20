Euroa radio-ready for 7Creeks launch

The airwaves around Euroa are getting closer to being filled with the dulcet tones of a new stable of radio hosts. The Euroa School House opened its doors on Tuesday 13 October to an excited and interested group of over 40 people keen to find out about 7Creeks Radio - Euroa’s first radio station. After an introduction by Community Learning Euroa (CLE) president Bob Irving, two Year six primary school students Harry van Lunenberg and Rider Cameron each read their excellent Welcome to Country followed by the enjoyment of delicious refreshments supplied by the local CWA. Enthusiasm was palpable as people ate, chatted and then listened to Dr Irving give a brief background of the journey resulting in the station's launch. He explained how CLE was first established in 2021 as a non-profit organisation to provide assistance for people with tasks such as learning to use mobile phones, navigate their computer, write job applications, and undertake courses to improve literacy. From that came the idea of a community radio station to broadcast local news, interviews, and music, and keep the area informed during emergencies. Dr Irving expressed appreciation for the various forms of support received, which enabled 7Creeks Radio to be launched under the CLE umbrella. Matt Christie, with 30 years of valuable radio experience and one of the main driving forces for the station, then described some of the effort and technical work that had gone on behind the scenes over the past two or more years. There have been many frustrations and details still to be worked out, and Matt's expertise has been greatly appreciated. Matt also encouraged those attending to consider becoming a volunteer with the station or participating in courses to be a presenter or a podcaster. A visit to the radio room and studio followed, with Dr Irving cutting a ribbon, officially declaring on behalf of the committee of management that the launch was accomplished. Streaming will start on 13 November, 2026 and can be found at 7creeksradio.com.au In the meantime, those who completed their radio presenter training course will be preparing to go live with their various programs. From the details given by several of the budding presenters, we can expect some interesting listening from local history to country music as well as interviews with local identities, and much more along with the ABC news and weather. The launch was a great success thanks to the many people who attended and then left interested and enthusiastic about what lies ahead for 7Creeks Radio. There will be a stand at the Euroa Agricultural Show on Saturday 24 October, so come, have a chat, pick up a show bag, and see what’s new.