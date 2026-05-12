Strathbogie Shire Council’s Draft Budget for 2026-27 is now open for public feedback.

At an Extraordinary Council meeting on Tuesday afternoon, council agreed to seek formal written submissions on the Draft Budget, proposed Fees and Charges, and the draft Council Plan Action Plan for 2026-27.

The Draft Budget proposes an average rate increase of 2.75% in line with the rate cap set by the Victorian Government under the Fair Go Rating system.

A modest increase in waste charges is also proposed, reflecting the increasing costs of managing waste and recycling services, the introduction of the four-bin waste system, and the State Government Landfill Levy, which continues to rise.

The operating expenditure for 2026-27 is projected to be $41.73 million ($32.93 million excluding depreciation), with the budget delivering a $13.12 million capital works program and an underlying $2 million surplus.

Strathbogie Shire Mayor Scott Jeffery said the Draft Budget was designed to achieve long-term financial sustainability.

“This budget is responsible, disciplined, and considered,” Cr Jeffery said.

“We’ve made a deliberate decision to prioritise core services and infrastructure that deliver the greatest benefits to our community.

"This includes roads, bridges, buildings, community, and sports facilities, and outdoor spaces that we know are important for a thriving community.

"We are committed to the maintenance and upgrade of these assets.”

Cr Jeffery said it was a challenging budget to finalise with cost-of-living pressures impacting the bottom line, and difficult decisions had to be made.

“Rising fuel prices, higher materials and labour costs, and ongoing inflation have placed sustained pressure on the budget in real terms and through higher depreciation expenses,” he said.

“As with most rural and regional councils, we’re operating in a highly constrained financial environment.

“All services and projects have been scrutinised for cost savings, and we will continue to do that throughout the year to ensure we’re delivering value for money for our ratepayers.”

He said the cumulative effect and cost of repeated natural disasters in the shire including January’s Longwood Berrys Lane bushfire, the 2022 floods, and drought continued to weigh on the balance sheet.

“While council continues to advocate strongly to state and federal governments for long-term disaster recovery funding, the reality is that some of our bushfire recovery costs may never be recovered.

"The 2022 floods left us more than $3 million out of pocket and we are working to ensure that does not happen again.”

Cr Jeffery thanked councillors and the senior leadership team for their diligence in finding efficiencies across the organisation, and said that work would continue in the year ahead.

“This Budget reflects the commitments made by Councillors in the Council Plan 2025-29, which included a focus on essential services and responsible financial management.

“Delivering a sustainable future for Strathbogie Shire remains our priority, and this Budget reflects the difficult but responsible decisions required to honour councillors’ commitments to service delivery, financial responsibility, and community benefit.”

Cr Jeffery encouraged the community to provide feedback on the budget, which can be viewed on the Share Strathbogie website at share.strathbogie.vic.gov.au

Submissions close at 11.59pm on Wednesday 27 May.