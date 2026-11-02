$1m to help farmers prepare for fire season

While BlazeAid remains best known for its post-disaster recovery work, the organisation is also investing heavily in helping landholders prepare for the next emergency. BlazeAid recently distributed $1 million through its All Fired Up program, assisting property owners to upgrade or repair firefighting equipment. Melissa Jones said the program was designed to stop small fires becoming major disasters. "We believe if we can prevent fires before they become a big disaster, we're doing the right thing and that's going to save money in the long run," she said. "We know that if farmers have their personal firefighting equipment on site when a fire starts, they're more likely to get to a fire before a brigade can and put it out before it becomes really dangerous and damaging." Camp manager Debra Ong said the grants helped fund equipment such as slip-on firefighting units, pumps, hoses, and repairs to existing firefighting equipment. "The All Fired Up grant is to allow property owners to be better prepared for an emergency," Ms Ong said. Interest in the program far exceeded available funding. Ms Jones said the organisation received about 2,000 applications from across Australia, compared with 190 applications the previous year. About 420 applications were successful. "It sounds like a lot of money, but it didn't spread all that far," Ms Jones said. "We would love to have funded everybody because everyone's deserving and all the applications are worthy. "Unfortunately, we can only make the money stretch so far." BlazeAid hopes to offer the program again next year if sufficient donations are received. "We'll know by August or so next year whether we can afford to fund it again," Ms Jones said. BlazeAid in backpacker coup: https://www.euroagazette.com.au/news/blazeaid-in-holiday-visa-coup-tv1o437j