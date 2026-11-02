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$1m to help farmers prepare for fire season

<p>FIRE PREPARATION: BlazeAid CEO Melissa Jones says the organisation\\'s $1 million All Fired Up program is helping farmers across Australia upgrade and repair firefighting equipment ahead of future emergencies. PHOTO: BlazeAid</p>\\n
<p>FIRE PREPARATION: BlazeAid CEO Melissa Jones says the organisation\\'s $1 million All Fired Up program is helping farmers across Australia upgrade and repair firefighting equipment ahead of future emergencies. PHOTO: BlazeAid</p>\\n

FIRE PREPARATION: BlazeAid CEO Melissa Jones says the organisation's $1 million All Fired Up program is helping farmers across Australia upgrade and repair firefighting equipment ahead of future emergencies. PHOTO: BlazeAid

CEO: "Doing the right thing to save money in the long run"
Andy Wilson
November 2, 2026 • 01:00
Updated, November 4, 2026 • 01:45

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