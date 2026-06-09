Euroa A Grade coach Ellie Warnock is chasing another shot at Goulburn Valley League netball glory, after leading the Magpies through to the 2025 A-grade grand final and a breakthrough grand final win in 2024.

Euroa made it all the way to the decider last season, but Shepparton Bears proved too strong on the biggest stage, claiming a 62-41 victory.

While the Magpies have made a strong start to the 2026 season, Warnock’s side received another reality check on the weekend, falling to a powerful Echuca outfit 57-51.

Despite the loss, Warnock has been pleased with the way her side has addressed one of its biggest focus areas from last year, starting games strongly.

“One of our main goals from last year was to start our games strong,” Warnock said.

“We found ourselves playing catch-up a lot last year, so it’s great to be able to achieve that goal and start strong and maintain a lead throughout each game.”

That improved focus helped Euroa build a strong undefeated start until the weekend’s loss to Echuca, with the Magpies showing they can set the tone from the first whistle and put scoreboard pressure on opponents.

The side has also had to work through several changes in personnel, with a number of new faces stepping into important roles.

Warnock said Bec Colwell had made an immediate impact in the goal circle after replacing tall holding goaler Liv Morris.

“We’ve got a few new exciting additions this year,” Warnock said.

“Bec Colwell has been incredible in the goal circle, replacing Liv Morris.

“She’s been sensational so far and it’s been a really seamless transition considering she plays the same style of netball as Liv did.”

Bree Sudomirski has been elevated from B-grade and has impressed through the midcourt, while Taiysha Wallis has also been a welcome addition.

Tylah Marchbank’s return has strengthened Euroa’s defensive end, with Warnock saying she had settled back into the side with ease.

“Tylah Marchbank also returned this year and it’s like she never left,” she said.

“She’s been amazing in defence.”

Among the returning players, Warnock said Eliza Hoare had been one of the standout improvers.

“Eliza Hoare has really taken it up a notch this year,” she said.

“I couldn’t be happier seeing her dominate out on court each week.

“She always gives it her all, and trains the house down week in, week out.

“Every bit of effort she puts in has really shown this year and I’m super proud of her.”

While the early signs have been positive, Warnock said the biggest challenge had been getting a new-look team to gel quickly.

“I think probably the fact half of our team is new,” she said.

“As I said, it’s been an easy transition, but naturally we’ve had to learn to play alongside each other and figure out what works and what doesn’t.”

Euroa has also had to absorb the loss of Bridget Hill, who suffered a season-ending injury in what was an emotional blow for the group.

Warnock said Hill’s injury was devastating, particularly given the form she had been in.

“We are so devastated for Bridget,” she said.

“And it was even harder to watch her go down playing such an incredible milestone.

“Bridget has been sensational this year.

“She’s so versatile and can play any position on court.

“To be honest, she’s not one you can replace unless you have three individuals who can play goals, midcourt and defence.

“There’s not many people you’d find who can play all three.

“That’s the best thing about Bridget is you can put her anywhere and she will take on the challenge.”

As Euroa looks to build towards another finals campaign, Warnock said consistency remained the key area for improvement.

“I think continuing to maintain that lead we’ve been able to achieve at the beginning of each game,” she said.

“Consistency is key.

“We don’t want to give teams the opportunity to creep up on us when we have a dip in concentration.”

The result against Echuca showed the Magpies still have work to do, but with last year’s grand final experience behind them and a new-look side continuing to grow, Euroa remains determined to stay in the hunt.