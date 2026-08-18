A GRADE

Towners A Grade pulled up for one last rodeo in their final game of the season against Avenel.

In the first half, the Towners were locked in.

It was game on, with the Towners going goal-for-goal with the Swans.

Avenel got the jump late and the Towners ran out of time to complete the comeback.

The girls kept the intensity up until the final whistle but went down by five goals.

And just like that, the Towners’ 2026 A Grade season is officially wrapped up.

Awards went to Kolby Wild and Prue Holmes.

SCOREBOARD: Avenel 50 defeated Violet Town 45

B GRADE

It was an excellent finish to the home-and-away season for the Towners’ B Grade side, which recorded a convincing win over Avenel.

The game was played in great spirits.

Well done to Avenel on its season and thanks for hosting the Towners in their final home-and-away game.

The Towners needed to win and have the results of other matches fall their way to sneak into the top six and the netball gods were on their side.

The Towners secured a finals berth and will be hoping to prove they have always belonged.

Awards went to Millie Elliston-North and Macey Ross.

SCOREBOARD: Violet Town 77 defeated Avenel 27

C GRADE

It was a tough day for the Towners in a closely contested match.

The Towners fought hard across all areas of the court, but in the end, their unforced errors cost them the game.

Going into the finals, the Towners will need to be far more disciplined and play the controlled game they are capable of to progress.

Awards went to Karalee Mason and Justine Pickham.

SCOREBOARD: Avenel 38 defeated Violet Town 37

C RESERVE

What a way to end the season.

The Towners were down by six goals at one point in the second quarter, but they held it together, worked hard and gradually took control of the game.

The defenders worked hard and secured some much-needed rebounds, allowing the Towners’ shooters to convert the turnovers.

The midcourters worked hard under pressure.

Calls did not always go their way, but they kept their heads down and continued to apply pressure where it was needed.

The Towners showed fantastic growth throughout the season.

They entered the year hoping to win just two games but remained competitive and finished eighth on the ladder, which was a massive achievement.

In their final game of the season, they walked away with the four points.

Awards went to Cass Greatorex and Alexis Kloot.

SCOREBOARD: Violet Town 25 defeated Avenel 23

17 AND UNDER

Violet Town started slowly, unable to capitalise on opportunities created by its defenders.

After the first quarter, the Towners found their composure and began to work harder in attack, moving the ball down the court in passages and gradually gaining momentum.

The defensive pressure lifted from everyone on the court, and Violet Town continued to build throughout the game to finish with a solid win.

The Towners will now look forward to the finals next week.

Awards went to Matilda and Elliette.

SCOREBOARD: Violet Town 42 defeated Avenel 18

15 AND UNDER

SCOREBOARD: Avenel 30 defeated Violet Town 26

13 AND UNDER

The girls came out firing from the first whistle and never looked back.

It was a strong team effort, featuring fantastic defensive pressure across the court and accurate shooting.

It was a great way to finish the home-and-away season, with a well-deserved win before the Towners head into the finals.

Awards went to Josie and Ava.

SCOREBOARD: Violet Town 41 defeated Avenel 9

11 AND UNDER

SCOREBOARD: Violet Town 14 defeated Avenel 7