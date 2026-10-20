The Show is here

A record number of pavilion entries, new hands-on experiences, and returning favourites will greet visitors to the Euroa Agricultural Show this Saturday 24 October. The Euroa Showgrounds will host a full day of agricultural competitions, demonstrations, entertainment, and family activities, from traditional blacksmithing and ewe pregnancy scanning to ferret racing and the Deadly Australians Snake Pit. As Strathbogie Shire’s only agricultural show, the event brings local farming and community talents together, and this year’s theme of 'Recovering Agriculture' recognises the challenges faced across the district and the role of community connection as farmers, families, and businesses continue to recover. Euroa Agricultural Society president Lyndal Dean said the record pavilion entries reflected the community’s enthusiasm for taking part. “Every entry represents someone having a go and sharing something they’ve grown, made, or created,” Mrs Dean said. “It’s been a difficult year for many people across our district, and the show is a chance to catch up, support one another, and appreciate what our community continues to achieve. "We’re looking forward to welcoming everyone on Saturday.” The pavilion will feature photography, cookery, preserves, craft, flowers, garden produce, and more. "Outside, beef cattle return after a year’s absence, alongside sheep, poultry, horses, yard dogs, wool fleece, and shearing and wool-handling competitions. Visitors can watch live ewe pregnancy-scanning demonstrations by Taliah Walker Sheep Scanning, with producers and curious onlookers welcome to see how the process works. New this year is Jesse’s Stump Blacksmithing and Bush Furniture which will bring traditional forging skills to the grounds. Using charcoal in a hand-powered forge, Rob Nansen will shape metal into items such as fire pokers, cheese knives, and marshmallow toasting forks. Free taster sessions offer the chance to help hammer an S-hook, with children welcome when accompanied by an adult. Black Snake Productions returns with its Deadly Australians Snake Pit, where visitors can view venomous snakes and spiders in their enclosures, while four talks cover species identification, first aid, and safety around the home and farm. Kids’ Got Talent combines traditional children’s dress-up classes with jokes, songs, poems, and other talents. The talent classes welcome all ages, entry is free, with registration available at the stage at 11am for noon judging. Winners receive a society sash, and every entrant receives a show bag. Children can also bring a teddy for the teddy bear shear or visit the free animal nursery, and face painting, rides, sideshows, showbags, live music, food, drinks, and community stalls will give families plenty more to explore. Strathbogie Tractors will display vintage tractors, while Forest Fire Management Victoria will showcase firefighting vehicles. Local CFA brigades will bring their tankers and share information about preparing properties for the fire season. The Unbreakable Farmer Warren Davies will officially open the show. His work helping rural communities navigate adversity, build resilience, and look after their wellbeing connects closely with this year’s theme. Visitors can also access walk-in, bulk-billed skin checks through Southern Skin Cancer Clinic in the Murrindindi Mobile Health Van, providing a convenient opportunity for people who spend much of their working lives outdoors. Early-bird adult and family gate tickets are available online until Friday 23 October. Adult tickets $17 online or $20 at the gate Family tickets (two adults and two children 16 and under) $35 online or $40 at the gate Children aged six to 16 are $5, children under six enter free. Online entries for wool fleece, shearing, and wool-handling close at 11.59pm on Thursday 22 October. Horse entries for both Saturday and Sunday are taken on the day, while yard dog entries are managed through the Victorian Yard Dog Utility Farm Dog Association (VYDA). Saturday 24 October hosts the full show program; horse and yard dog competitions continue on Sunday 25 October, with limited food and coffee available. For the program, competition information, and tickets, visit euroashow.org.au