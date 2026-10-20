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The Show is here

<p>ALMOST HERE: The 141-year history of the Euroa Agricultural Show will continue on with bumper crowds expected this Saturday. PHOTO: Dale Mann</p>\\n
<p>ALMOST HERE: The 141-year history of the Euroa Agricultural Show will continue on with bumper crowds expected this Saturday. PHOTO: Dale Mann</p>\\n

ALMOST HERE: The 141-year history of the Euroa Agricultural Show will continue on with bumper crowds expected this Saturday. PHOTO: Dale Mann

Packed program for Euroa Ag Show and record pavilion entries
Cass Douglas
October 20, 2026 • 01:00

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