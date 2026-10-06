Social media
Home page>News>Thanksgiving and release...
News

Thanksgiving and release as symbolism abounds

<p>\\'SEEPED\\' IN HISTORY: An old kettle was presented during the final service, representing hospitality and service across generations of worshippers. PHOTO: Sue Martin</p>\\n
<p>\\'SEEPED\\' IN HISTORY: An old kettle was presented during the final service, representing hospitality and service across generations of worshippers. PHOTO: Sue Martin</p>\\n

'SEEPED' IN HISTORY: An old kettle was presented during the final service, representing hospitality and service across generations of worshippers. PHOTO: Sue Martin

Final service marks end of an era at St David's
ANDY WILSON and CRAIG PENNY
October 6, 2026 • 05:00

Subscription required to continue reading this article

OTHER ARTICLES