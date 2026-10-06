Thanksgiving and release as symbolism abounds

The sound of bagpipes fading into the distance brought a final chapter in the history of St David's Terip Ruffy Uniting Church to a close on Sunday 27 September, as 57 people gathered for a service of thanksgiving and release following the church's destruction in the January bushfires. Bagpiper Jacob Delbridge travelled from Melbourne with his sister to play as worshippers assembled, setting a reflective tone for the occasion, which was officiated by the Uniting Church Australia's deputy chair of Presbytery for Northeast Victoria, Reverend Denise Naish, Moderator of the Synod of Victoria and Tasmania, Reverend Salesi Faupula, and Northeast Victoria's Pastor Scott Leslie. At the beginning of the service, two bowls of water were placed before those gathered; one containing fresh water and the other salty water, representing the tears and sorrow life can bring. Ps Leslie presented several items recovered from the fire and said they represented the many generations of people who had worshipped at the church throughout its history. It included an old kettle, believed to be one of the originals from the church. He said the kettle was a symbol of hospitality, noting that it had survived because it had been accustomed to fire throughout its life. A damaged communion plate, representing the church's sacramental life, was also displayed, along with a plaque commemorating pioneers of the McKenzie family. Rev Naish added more significance to the items. "They are a sign of what has taken place, with thanksgiving for all things gone before," she said. The church's foundation stone had already been preserved and was now held at the Presbytery office. Following a Bible reading from Hebrews, Rev Faupula reflected on the meaning of the occasion, quoting from chapter 13, verse 14. "Here we have no lasting city, but we seek the city that is to come," he said. He reminded the congregation that faithfulness was not measured by numbers and that while the church was not the building itself, the building still mattered. "This event is not about closing a church, but about what a church means," he said. "Christ continues to gather us. "What God has done here does not disappear." After a period of silent reflection and the singing of hymns, congregation chairperson Bill Eddy spoke of attending Sunday school at the church, sharing memories such as people crossing the rocky creek to get to services before a bridge was built. Chair of Euroa's St Andrew's Uniting Church Margaret Watters formally welcomed members of the congregation to continue worshipping with the Euroa church community. For lifelong church member Sue Martin, the loss of the building had not diminished what it represented. "I was christened there and attended regularly all my life," she said. "The spiritual world is a part of my life, and what I draw from it is comfort and reassurance from all that the community has done. "The spirit of the church will still go on - and it will - because there are other churches in the area. "People will always have their faith. "The fire has not destroyed people's faith. It may have destroyed the building, but it has not destroyed their faith." As part of a prayer of release, Rev Naish and Rev Faupula dipped eucalyptus branches into both bowls of water and sprinkled those assembled. Rev Naish formally declared that St David's was now "disbanded and released from sacred commission". An impromptu rendition of The Lord Bless You and Keep You followed, before Mr Delbridge played Amazing Grace on the bagpipes as he walked away, the sound gradually fading from the gathering.