Tahbilk to host first Mountains to Rivers Festival

Communities from across the Goulburn region are being invited to gather at Nagambie next month for the inaugural Mountains to Rivers Festival, a celebration of living Taungurung culture, connection to Country, and environmental stewardship. Organised by wawa biik and held on Taungurung Country, the festival will take place at Tahbilk Estate on Saturday 7 November. The theme of this year's event, Biik Nganyin Datbu – Caring for our Country – reflects the responsibility of caring for landscapes, waterways, and cultural knowledge for future generations. Taungurung Land and Waters Council CEO Matthew Burns said the festival was designed to bring communities together. "The purpose of this is to bring the Taungurung community and the broader community together to understand the Taungurung obligations to care and heal Country," Mr Burns said. "It is also for everyone to take a strong interest in the health of Country now and into the future for future generations so that the broader community is passionate about healthy outcomes." More than 300 people are expected to attend the day-long event, which will feature cultural experiences, music, workshops, and family activities. "There will be lots of different activities – cultural ones, music, and some stalls from some of the different programs," Mr Burns said. Visitors will be able to explore a Taungurung makers market, enjoy storytelling and yarning sessions, participate in cultural workshops, join guided wetlands walks and cultural boat tours, and sample bush foods. Live music will feature prominently throughout the day, headlined by acclaimed Indigenous singer-songwriter Uncle Kutcha Edwards and award-winning Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander artist Candice Lorrae. Held at Tahbilk, known to Taungurung people as tabilk-tabilk, or 'the place of many waterholes', the festival draws inspiration from the waterways connecting the alpine regions with the Goulburn catchment. Festival organisers say the event is intended to create opportunities for visitors to learn about Taungurung culture, reflect on their own relationship with the environment and gain a deeper appreciation of the enduring connection between people and Country. The Mountains to Rivers Festival is supported by the Victorian Government. Date: Saturday 7 November 2026 Location: Tahbilk Estate, Nagambie Earl Bird Tickets available at taungurung.rezdy.com/catalog/654605/event Phone: 03 5784 1466 for more information.