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Tahbilk to host first Mountains to Rivers Festival

<p>MUSIC AND CULTURE: Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander recording artist Candice Lorrae will perform at the inaugural Mountains to Rivers Festival at Tahbilk on 7 November. The festival will celebrate Taungurung culture, connection to Country and environmental care through music, storytelling, workshops and cultural experiences.</p>\\n
<p>MUSIC AND CULTURE: Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander recording artist Candice Lorrae will perform at the inaugural Mountains to Rivers Festival at Tahbilk on 7 November. The festival will celebrate Taungurung culture, connection to Country and environmental care through music, storytelling, workshops and cultural experiences.</p>\\n

MUSIC AND CULTURE: Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander recording artist Candice Lorrae will perform at the inaugural Mountains to Rivers Festival at Tahbilk on 7 November. The festival will celebrate Taungurung culture, connection to Country and environmental care through music, storytelling, workshops and cultural experiences.

New festival to celebrate culture and care for Country
October 20, 2026 • 01:00

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