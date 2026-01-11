The Victorian and Australian governments have announced an initial $19.5 million support package for bushfire affected Victorians.

The package, announced by Premier Jacinta Allan and Prime Minister Anthony Albanese visiting emergency services on the ground in Central Victoria on Sunday, is being jointly funded under the Commonwealth-State Disaster Recovery Funding Arrangements (DRFA).

"We know that there’s been huge losses of livestock, crops and other agricultural businesses across Victoria," Ms Allan and Mr Albanese said.

"The Albanese and Allan governments will establish a $10 million emergency support program to help distribute fodder to those farmers who need it.

"When disaster hits, one of the most important things people need is a roof over their head.

"The governments will provide $1.5 million to coordinate emergency accommodation options for people who have nowhere else to go and have had to seek shelter in hotels, serviced apartments and other temporary places.

"To address and reduce the trauma that so many have been through with these fires, $1 million will fund experts in disaster recovery mental health support to provide group counselling sessions so communities can better support one another and navigate their recovery together.

"We will also set up the Recovery Support Program – one single point of help so people who’ve lost so much don’t have to deal with government red tape.

"Some $5 million in funding will ensure case support workers will be available for affected Victorians to help them navigate matters like housing, legal and financial support and practical help like accessing payments and grants.

"A further $2 million will establish a recovery hotline, providing access to general information and help to navigate recovery services like the emergency accommodation."

The package builds on the Personal Hardship Assistance Program payments which have been activated for those who’ve had to evacuate their homes and need immediate things like food and medicine.

Assistance under the program includes a one-off payment of $680 per adult and $340 per child, up to a maximum of $2380 per eligible family.

Ms Allan and Ms Albanese said more support will come as further impact assessments are done when it is safe to do so.

For more information on relief and recovery visit the VicEmergency website.