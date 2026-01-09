A third straight Total Fire Ban has been declared in the North East on Saturday as several fires rage uncontained in catastrophic Friday conditions.

The entire state will fall under the Total Fire Ban, meaning no fire can be lit in the open air or remain alight for the entirety of the day.

Saturday’s conditions will be cooler, but still warm with strong winds expected across the state and particularly the north.

The fire danger rating will be downgraded from extreme to high.

CFA Chief Officer Jason Heffernan said the Total Fire Ban has been declared because there are several fires in the landscape.

“Firefighters are battling multiple fires across Victoria in difficult conditions today with extreme heat and strong winds,” he said.

“Crews have been working hard this week and today to protect their communities.

“We’re asking Victorians to follow the strict conditions associated with the Total Fire Ban declaration.

“Understand how the increased fire risk will impact you and ensure your fire plan covers all possible contingencies.”

Two major bushfires in Longwood and Walwa remain out of control and continue to spread rapidly.

As of 1pm on Friday, the fire 25km west of Walwa had burnt 17,000ha.

Multiple emergency warnings, take shelter warnings and evacuation warnings were active throughout the area as the fire spread south east from the Mount Lawson State Park.

As of 3pm, the fire at Longwood had burnt more than 44,000ha and multiple properties have been reported lost.

Victoria Police Deputy Commissioner Rob Hill said a male, a female and a child remained unaccounted for at Longwood East.

More out of control fires have taken hold across the state, including one in Yarroweyah, where an emergency warning was active for surrounding areas.

Premier Jacinta Allen activated personal hardship grants for those fire affected areas, with $680 available for adults and $340 for children.

Dry lightning and thunderstorm activity was expected to sweep through the central part of the state on Friday afternoon.

The community is urged to stay informed via the VicEmergency app and to make sure they have access to more than one source of information.

They include:

- ABC local radio, commercial and designated radio stations of Sky News

- The VicEmergency App

- The VicEmergency website www.emergency.vic.gov.au

- The VicEmergency Hotline on 1800 226 226

- CFA or VicEmergency Twitter or Facebook