The Fire Danger Period (FDP) began for Strathbogie Shire and three other municipalities on Monday 16 November 2026. Residents of the shire, as well as those living in Greater Shepparton City LGA, Moira Shire, and the northwest's Indigo Shire will be joined by Mansfield Shire, Wangaratta and Benalla municipalities, and Mt Buller/Mt Stirling Alpine Resorts. Residents are encouraged to prepare their properties now and complete any planned private burn-offs while conditions and regulations allow, including cleaning up dry grass, leaves, and other flammable materials. Deputy chief officer for the northeast region Gavin Thompson said heavy fuel loads were already leading to fires in the region. "We are starting to get fires spread through grasslands," Mr Thompson said. "Warm temperatures, wind, and extremely low soil moisture means things are rapidly drying out and there is a significant risk of uncontrolled fires. "Residents in these areas should continue to prepare, including burning off in a safe manner." For more information on preparing your property and understanding local fire restrictions, visit www.cfa.vic.gov.au Those conducting burn-offs should notify authorities online at the Fire Permits Victoria website firepermits.vic.gov.au or by calling 1800 668 511. Registered burn-offs allow emergency call takers to allocate time taking calls from people who need emergency assistance immediately. No burning off is permitted during the FDP without a Permit to Burn.