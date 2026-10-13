Shadforth springs back to life

The arrival of spring brought an explosion of birdlife, wildflowers, and new growth to the latest monthly survey at Shadforth Reserve in Violet Town on Wednesday 16 September. Volunteers recorded 34 bird species during the survey, while flowering wattles scattered throughout the reserve added colour to the landscape. Regenerating sweet bursaria, an important food source for pollinators during summer, and scattered bush pea plants provided further evidence of the reserve's gradual recovery. For survey organisers, the results are another reminder that even highly modified landscapes can rebound with time and the support of dedicated volunteers. Shadforth is steadily evolving towards a more natural Grey Box grassy woodland, framed by magnificent mature trees that have survived decades of change. The reserve's wetlands are also showing encouraging signs of life, with tiny freshwater shrimp, aquatic beetles, insect larvae, and tadpoles thriving in some water bodies. Among the birdlife recorded were familiar Violet Town visitors including red-rumped parrots, eastern and crimson rosellas, red-browed finches, king parrots, and crested pigeons. Survey organiser Debbie Hill said local gardeners could play an unexpected role in supporting some of these species. "Birds such as parrots and finches appreciate those gardeners who don't remove every trace of capeweed and clover from their lawns," she said. "After the plants die off during summer, the seed becomes an important food source for many local birds." Community members are welcome to join the monthly Shadforth surveys. For information contact Debbie Hill on 0487 000 930 or debrahill@westnet.com.au