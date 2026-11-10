SEVEN-WAY BATTLE FOR EUROA

Candidates for the upcoming Victorian election were finalised on Monday 9 November with a field of seven nominees registering to contest the seat of Euroa. Registrations for the 28 November election closed at noon and were followed at 4pm with the draw for ballot positions at the electorate's Hub five in Seymour. The draw positioned Nationals Annabelle Cleeland, who will be defending the seat after winning it in 2022, at the top of the ballot. While Cleeland enters the campaign as the incumbent member, Labor's late selection of Trawool shearer and business owner Julian Kelly has ensured a contest between the state's four major political groupings, which includes Steve Campbell riding a surge of regional support for One Nation and The Greens' Alysia Regan. Minor party candidates seeking to increase their profile in regional Victoria are Karina Kelly for Animal Justice Party, Family First's Moussa Taouk, and Zoe Lyle for Victorian Socialists. The resulting nominations guarantee voters their widest choice of candidates since the seat was established, with seven candidates spanning the political spectrum from left to right. There are no independents running for the seat. The absence of a Liberal candidate is expected to be one of the defining factors of the campaign, and while Cleeland is widely considered the favourite to retain the seat, the absence of a coalition-partner candidate and the expanded field of parties will make preference flows a closely watched aspect of the election. Major issues experienced by the electorate in the last four-year term are likely to feature heavily throughout the campaign, including bushfire recovery, energy reliability, cost-of-living pressures, drought, housing availability, road maintenance, healthcare access, and regional employment opportunities. Cleeland's campaign has focused on cost-of-living relief, regional infrastructure, healthcare access, community safety, and support for emergency services. Key pledges include increased fuel reduction burning, new CFA trucks and stations, additional support for regional patients travelling for treatment, and greater investment in roads and regional communities. Energy reliability has also featured prominently, with commitments to reopen conventional gas exploration and improve electricity reliability, including the Coalition's pledge of $12 million to upgrade the BN11 feeder line supplying Euroa, Nagambie, and surrounding communities. Labor candidate Julian Kelly entered the race later than many of his rivals. While campaigning on statewide Labor commitments around health, transport, and cost-of-living measures, Kelly has so far maintained a relatively low public profile compared with some of the other candidates. Kelly reportedly opposes additional passenger train services on the Melbourne-Albury line, arguing current services are sufficient. Steve Campbell's campaign for One Nation has focused on reducing red tape, supporting small business and agriculture, improving regional roads, opposing aspects of Victoria's renewable energy transition, and promoting community safety and what he describes as a return to common-sense government. Education has also featured in Campbell's campaign, with a focus on returning schools to what he describes as core learning and reducing the influence of political and ideological issues in classrooms. Alysia Regan's campaign has emphasised environmental protection, support for regional communities, disability advocacy, stronger community services, and action on climate-related challenges affecting farmers and country communities. Election day will be on Saturday 28 November, with polling places open between 8am and 6pm. Early voting is scheduled to begin on Wednesday 18 November and close on Friday 27 November at 6pm, and can be done in Benalla, Seymour, and Wandong. Postal voting opened on 4 November with applications closing on Wednesday 25 November at 6pm. Telephone voting and mobile voting are also available for eligible voters. The Euroa Gazette has invited all seven candidates to take part in a pre-election question-and-answer feature, with responses published in the next two editions. Key election dates 17 November — low-sensory voting sessions open, 10am to 4pm 18 November — early voting opens; telephone-assisted voting opens 20 November — how-to-vote card registration closes, 12 noon 25 November — postal vote applications close, 6pm 27 November — early voting closes, 6pm 28 November — election day, voting centres open 8am to 6pm Pre-polling booth locations Benalla Uniting Church, 44 Carrier Street, Benalla Seymour Scout Hall, 49 Howe Street, Seymour Wandong Public Hall, 19 Rail Street, Wandong Low-sensory voting can be done at the Kilmore Customer and Library Service Centre, 12 Sydney Street, Kilmore. The Electorate at a glance Euroa is the state's sixth-largest electorate, covering 11,452 square kilometres, and has been held by The Nationals since its creation following the 2013 redistribution, with Stephanie Ryan winning the seat in 2014 and again in 2018 before retiring from parliament in 2022. On a two-party-preferred basis, the margin between The Nationals and Labor has narrowed from 29 points in 2014 to 19.8 points in 2022. Despite contesting the seat at the last two elections, the Liberal party is not fielding a candidate.